ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth

‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022

The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Will Buy Walkers Pond Property After Council Approves Deal

Watertown will expand its public open space and take control of one of the few wetlands in the city limits after the City Council voted to approve the acquisition of the Walkers Pond property. The vote came Tuesday night, and City Manager George Proakis said the deal to buy the...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston

"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Home of the Week: Melrose condo near library is a real page-turner

Newly converted unit comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, high ceilings, and parking for $699,900. The Beebe Estate is nearby, and so is Melrose Public Library. At the latter, you can look up information on William Howard Taft, who was president when the house that holds this week’s Home of the Week was built.
MELROSE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy