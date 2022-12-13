Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
cambridgecivic.com
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle… Dec 19, 2022 Cambridge City Council meeting
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle… Dec 19, 2022 Cambridge City Council meeting. It’s that time of year for the pre-holiday gathering. Here are a few items of interest on this week’s agenda:. Manager’s Agenda #1. A communication transmitted from Yi-An Huang,...
Boston Globe
One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth
‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
‘Threatening to me personally’: Quincy principal speaks out after racist graffiti found in school
QUINCY, Mass — A year after Quincy High students staged a walkout over a student’s racist social media video, the district is once again the center of a racial controversy after the discovery of bathroom graffiti targeting a Black principal. “This was definitely a very disappointing and very...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Boston Globe
Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022
The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
Watertown News
Watertown Will Buy Walkers Pond Property After Council Approves Deal
Watertown will expand its public open space and take control of one of the few wetlands in the city limits after the City Council voted to approve the acquisition of the Walkers Pond property. The vote came Tuesday night, and City Manager George Proakis said the deal to buy the...
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Home of the Week: Melrose condo near library is a real page-turner
Newly converted unit comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, high ceilings, and parking for $699,900. The Beebe Estate is nearby, and so is Melrose Public Library. At the latter, you can look up information on William Howard Taft, who was president when the house that holds this week’s Home of the Week was built.
Comments / 0