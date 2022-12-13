ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries

The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
Yardbarker

Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw

Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner

A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media. The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Take a look at the fit here:. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to...
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Having Game In Mexico

Over the past few years, the NFL has been expanding its reach into other countries like England, Germany and Mexico. Unfortunately, it sounds like one prominent game won't take place during the 2023 season. According to a recent comment from NFL executive Peter O'Reilly, the game in Mexico won't be taking place.

