Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Dubai Service in March 2023
Korean Air in March 2023 plans to restore additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route, as additional flights opened for reservation yesterday (15DEC22). From 01MAR23 to 24MAR23, the Skyteam member will operate 5 weekly flights, instead of 3 weekly. KE951 ICN1245 – 1830DXB 332 x23. KE952 DXB2100...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air NS23 Oceania Service Changes – 13DEC22
Korean Air today (13DEC22) gradually filed planned long-haul service for Northern summer 2023 season. Based on today’s adjustment, the airline closes reservations on Seoul Incheon – Brisbane route between 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. This route was filed as 5 weekly flights with Airbus A330-300. KE407 ICN2005 – 0650+1BNE 333...
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
aeroroutes.com
Edelweiss NS23 Europe Network Additions
Edelweiss Air in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 new destinations from Zurich, including service to Akureyri in Iceland, as well as Bari in Italy and Biarritz in France. Planned operation as follows. Zurich – Akureyri 07JUL23 – 18AUG23 1 weekly A320. WK308/LX8308 ZRH2140 – 2330AEY 320...
aeroroutes.com
Cyprus Airways NS23 European Network Additions
Cyprus Airways this week opened reservation for 4 European destinations during Northern summer 2023 season, including service resumptions. Larnaca – Basel/Mulhouse eff 10MAY23 2 weekly A320. CY384 LCA0800 – 1110BSL 320 3. CY384 LCA1400 – 1710BSL 320 5. CY385 BSL1210 – 1650LCA 320 3. CY385 BSL1810...
Popculture
'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted in South Korea
A Squid Game actor has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges that he says are bogus. O Yeong-su, the South Korean actor known for his performance in the Netflix smash hit series, was indicted on Thursday. The incident stems from an incident five years ago in which O allegedly inappropriately touched the body of a woman. The 78-year-old was released without detention after being charged, prosecutors in Suwon, near Seoul, revealed Friday, according to local reports and AFP, per Deadline.
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 15DEC22
Lufthansa today (15DEC22) filed intercontinental operation changes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. Planned service adjustment to date as follows. Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt. 26MAR23 – 30JUN23 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300/A340-300 (Previous: A330-300) eff 01JUL23 A340-300 replaces A330-300 Frankfurt...
aeroroutes.com
Cathay Pacific 1Q23 Europe / Mid-East Operations – 13DEC22
Cathay Pacific in the first quarter of 2023 plans to operate following service to Europe and The Middle East, as of 13DEC22. Planned operation between 01JAN23 and 25MAR23 as follows. Hong Kong – Amsterdam 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB from 02FEB23) Hong Kong – Dubai 3 weekly A350-900XWB...
aeroroutes.com
Capital Airlines Adds Qingdao – Hong Kong Service in late-Dec 2022
Beijing Capital Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding service to Hong Kong, which sees the airline schedule Qingdao – Hong Kong route. From 24DEC22, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate one weekly flight on Saturdays. JD5747 TAO1125 – 1450HKG 320 6. JD5748 HKG1630 – 2015TAO 320 6.
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia NS23 Greece Network Expansion
Air Serbia yesterday (13DEC22) opened reservation 4 new routes to Greece, scheduled on seasonal basis between June and September 2023. Planned operation as follows. Belgrade – Chania 04JUN23 – 25SEP23 3 weekly A320. JU754 BEG1200 – 1450CHQ 320 7. JU754 BEG1300 – 1550CHQ 320 14. JU755...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Removes Paris Orly – New York Service in NS23
Air France during the week of 21NOV22’s schedule update filed service changes for New York JFK, as the Skyteam member removed planned Paris Orly – New York JFK service resumption. AF previously planned to operate 1 daily flight with 777-200ER from 26MAR23. Previously filed schedule as follows. AF032...
aeroroutes.com
Luxair Updates NS23 German Airways E190 Operation – 11DEC22
Luxair in recent schedule update revised planned German Airways Embraer E190 aircraft operation for Northern summer 2023, since AeroRoutes’ last report in early-September 2022. As of 11DEC22, planned E190 operation in Northern summer 2023 season as follows. Luxembourg – Almeria 1 weekly (No E190 service 03MAY23 – 03JUL23 and...
aeroroutes.com
WestJet Expands Air France Europe Codeshare in 2Q23
WestJet in Spring 2023 plans to expand codeshare partnership with Air France to Scandinavia as well as Poland, coinciding with the return of WestJet’s seasonal Calgary – Paris CDG service on 13APR23. Planned new codeshare routes as follow. WestJet operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Copenhagen.
aeroroutes.com
Air Tahiti Nui Increases Auckland Service in NS23
Air Tahiti Nui in Northern summer 2023 season is increasing service to New Zealand, coinciding with termination of codeshare partnership with Air New Zealand on “temporary basis” on Papeete – Auckland sector, according to travel agent bulletin issued by Air New Zealand. Air Tahiti Nui will be...
aeroroutes.com
Chalair Adds Brest – Paris Service in Spring 2023
French regional carrier Chalair from March 2023 plans to add new service at Paris Orly, with the service launch of Brest – Paris Orly route on 06MAR23. ATR72 aircraft will operate twice daily on weekdays, one on Sundays. CE2901 BES0620 – 0740ORY AT7 x67. CE2907 BES1840 – 2000ORY...
Comments / 0