Lakeland, FL

Mysuncoast.com

US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
SARASOTA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco

The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

South Jetty closed due to weather

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) -City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty walkway Thurs., Dec. 15, due to strong winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions. City staff will reopen the walkway when conditions improve, as determined by City staff.
VENICE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland

Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland, at or near your neighborhood (Details immediately below). Families and individuals affected by Hurricane IAN will be able to meet with a FEMA representative and (A) register for disaster assistance related to this disaster, and/or (B) submit additional information/documentation and re-start the application review as noted on the FEMA Determination Letters they may have received.
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Longboat Observer

Southwest adds three season flights for spring

Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
SARASOTA, FL
