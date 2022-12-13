Read full article on original website
Lake Wales man killed after riding tricycle into direct path of truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Polk County Sheriff Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Lakeland Man On SR-60 In Lake Wales
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man. At around 3:25 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
The Laker/Lutz News
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
Five-year fight with VA ends with help for Tampa combat veteran
The Veterans Affairs Administration relented on repeated denials for a retired Marine, granting him a long-awaited disability claim.
floridapolitics.com
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
Mysuncoast.com
South Jetty closed due to weather
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) -City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty walkway Thurs., Dec. 15, due to strong winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions. City staff will reopen the walkway when conditions improve, as determined by City staff.
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland
Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland, at or near your neighborhood (Details immediately below). Families and individuals affected by Hurricane IAN will be able to meet with a FEMA representative and (A) register for disaster assistance related to this disaster, and/or (B) submit additional information/documentation and re-start the application review as noted on the FEMA Determination Letters they may have received.
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
mynews13.com
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Longboat Observer
Southwest adds three season flights for spring
Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
Oak Street's new development
Picture this: you could park, live, and shop all within the same "lot," right here in Lakeland off of Oak Street.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
4-17 Southern Speedway avoids closure, new tenant could allow races to continue
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda may not close after all. Last month, we told you about the speedway’s lease ending and the property being handed over to an event management group. Smugglers Events said they’re going in a different direction, leaving the lease to MotoBros.
