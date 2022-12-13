Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WEEI Shakeup: 15 possibilities to replace Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria
Mike Thomas, the head honcho at WEEI, has started the process of trying to rebuild his station to compete with the SportsHub, the powerhouse he helped create. Here’s what we know. Lou Merloni and Mike Mutnansky are out and Christian Fauria is moving to middays, with Rich Keefe likely headed to nights.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 3-4 Independents: Stoughton/Brockton Looks To Build; Darmouth Has New Coach
STOUGHTON/BROCKTON (11-11-2) Coach: Dan Mark. With five key returnees, Stoughton/Brockton is aiming to build on last year’s .500 season. The returning forwards are seniors Sean Farley (16-9-25) and Charlie Caputo (13-14-27) and junior Colby Strunk (12-9-21). Junior Ryan Summers (6-7-12) is the top returnee on defense. In goal is...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 16, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Twitter's self-inflicted pain, Baker's big game, Ed does it again, and PVD schools blunders. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Boston Globe
One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth
‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
iheart.com
The Dedham, MA "Grinch" resigns after vile attack on Christians.
On Tuesday's show Jim talks about a victory in the fight against Christmas and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a possible interest rate increase. Jim also talks about the latest Twitter files in this Show Wrap Podcast.
treksplorer.com
North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
GoLocalProv
How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse
The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
WCVB
Missing Webster couple found safe in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple who were previously reported missing have been found safe in Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for a missing married couple from the Massachusetts town. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, had not been...
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
GoLocalProv
Michael D. Robinson Dies at 73
Michael D. Robinson, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence. He was born April 22, 1949, in Newport to the late Earle (Snowshoes) Robinson and the late Alice (Gillan) Robinson. He attended Rogers High School. He worked at various jobs with the City of Newport Park and Recreation Department.
Verizon Fios might drop Boston 25 News, other Fox affiliates this week
Verizon Fios customers in Boston may lose the ability to watch Boston 25 News this week if contract renegotiations fail between Verizon and its content provider Cox Media Group. According to a letter to its customers, Verizon Fios’ contract with the Cox Media Group, the company that owns Boston 25...
