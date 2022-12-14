Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 47, Rockford Christian Life 45
Altamont 53, Carlyle 35
Anna-Jonesboro 51, Carterville 35
Annawan 48, Henry 34
Arcola 50, Sullivan 44, OT
Arthur Christian 73, DeLand-Weldon 20
Athens 56, Springfield Lutheran 45
Batavia 61, Glenbard North 46
Beecher 79, St. Anne 52
Belleville East 64, Breese Mater Dei 46
Bensenville (Fenton) 59, Larkin 46
Bloomington Christian 73, Hartsburg-Emden 37
Breese Central 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, 2OT
Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 50
Brother Rice 68, Romeoville 49
Burlington Central 67, Galesburg 58
Burlington, Iowa 67, Galesburg 58
Casey-Westfield 52, Neoga 38
Catlin (Salt Fork) 67, Armstrong 45
Champaign Centennial 68, Rantoul 56
Champaign St. Thomas More 71, Fisher 24
Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 51, Parkview Christian Academy 46
Chicago (Comer) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 35
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 73, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 38
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 70, Hubbard 50
Chicago Ag Science 80, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 39
Chicago Christian 53, Westmont 46
Chicago King 54, Dunbar 52
Chicago Washington 34, Air Force Academy 25
Christopher 69, Waltonville 57
Clinton 63, Riverton 27
Coal City 54, Herscher 43
Cobden 44, Dongola 22
Collinsville 50, Granite City 35
Columbia 64, Steeleville 29
Corliss 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 61, Warrensburg-Latham 25
Decatur MacArthur 72, Eisenhower 41
Decatur St. Teresa 51, Pleasant Plains 45
Delavan 49, Peoria Christian 48
Dixon 57, Plano 38
Downers North 64, Hersey 40
Dyett 63, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 58
East Peoria 61, Dunlap 46
Edwardsville 67, Cahokia 61
Englewood Excel 47, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 43
Evergreen Park 76, Blue Island Eisenhower 74
Fenger 50, Chicago ( SSICP) 22
Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49
Galena 71, Pearl City 39
Geneva 43, Hoffman Estates 38
Gilman Iroquois West 53, Watseka (coop) 21
Glenbard East 66, West Chicago 55
Goreville 62, Harrisburg 48
Grant Park 77, Unity Christian 41
Hall 47, St. Bede 30
Hamilton County 52, Fairfield 43
Highland 77, Litchfield 40
Hillcrest 75, Argo 28
Hillsboro 68, Mulberry Grove 38
Hirsch 53, Excel Academy of South Shore 48
Hoopeston 54, Westville 46
Hyde Park 72, Phillips 71
IC Catholic 46, St. Edward 40
Illini West (Carthage) 53, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 38
Jerseyville Jersey 55, Staunton 38
Johnston City 62, Sesser-Valier 47
Joliet Catholic 57, Plainfield South 43
Julian 69, Bowen 52
Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 68
Kankakee 74, Southland 24
Kennedy 77, DuSable 33
Kenwood 79, Morgan Park 29
LaSalle-Peru 59, Sycamore 39
Lake Park 69, Elk Grove 47
Lakes Community 82, Round Lake 44
Lena-Winslow 56, Durand 31
Libertyville 67, Lake Zurich 52
Lincoln Way West 53, Sandburg 48
Lincoln-Way East 55, Andrew 39
Lindblom 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 67
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Niles Notre Dame 35
Lisle 37, Peotone 29
Lovejoy 62, Farina South Central 47
Mahomet-Seymour 74, Taylorville 52
Marist 54, Carmel 43
Marmion 58, Leo 28
McCluer North, Mo. 58, Belleville West 53
McHenry 58, Richmond-Burton 19
Metamora 77, Canton 27
Midland 43, Princeville 38
Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21
Mississippi Valley Christian 53, First Baptist Academy 33
Moline 66, Rockridge 48
Morton 56, Pekin 43
Mounds Meridian 79, Joppa 36
Moweaqua Central A&M 50, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Mt. Carmel 56, Flora 42
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, Havana 34
Mt. Zion 72, Normal West 57
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 51, OPH 43
Nashville 50, Chester 31
New Athens 64, Trico 52
Newton 63, Effingham St. Anthony 54
Niles North 77, Niles West 64
Nokomis 53, Pana 38
Normal University 54, Springfield 52
North Clay 82, Grayville 37
North Greene 67, Jacksonville ISD 19
Okawville 60, Greenville 41
Olney (Richland County) 49, Salem 28
Oswego East 43, Metea Valley 33
Ottawa Marquette 81, Indian Creek 41
Payson Seymour 66, Concord (Triopia) 57
Pecatonica 80, Sterling Newman 63
Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Roanoke-Benson 43
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Peoria (H.S.) 55
Pinckneyville 66, Du Quoin 43
Putnam County 72, Somonauk 59
Quad Cities 49, Pathway Christian, Iowa 32
Quincy 56, Webster Groves, Mo. 47
Raymond Lincolnwood 50, Gillespie 48
Red Bud 48, East Alton-Wood River 39
Reed-Custer 75, Wilmington 49
Rich Township 63, Oak Lawn Richards 46
Robinson 78, Charleston 62
Rock Island 57, Normal Community 55
Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 22
Rockford Christian 79, Marengo 45
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Rochester 26
Scales Mound 56, East Dubuque 53
Seneca 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 41
Serena 69, Sandwich 64
South Elgin 88, Streamwood 45
Springfield Calvary 75, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Springfield Lanphier 45, Chatham Glenwood 35
Springfield Southeast 74, Jacksonville 56
St. Charles East 65, Schaumburg 53
St. Francis 57, Elmwood Park 25
St. Ignatius 77, Providence-St. Mel 32
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Danville 55
St. Patrick 53, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 46
St. Rita 70, St. Laurence 41
St. Viator 44, Nazareth 41
Streator 59, Manteno 30
Teutopolis 66, Effingham 38
Tilden 64, IHSCA 39
Tolono Unity 65, Champaign Central 56
Tremont 78, Heyworth 71
Trenton Wesclin 61, Sparta 57
Tuscola 54, Heritage 22
United Township High School 76, Riverdale 27
Vernon Hills 69, Woodstock North 50
Vienna 100, Pope County 55
Warren 63, Juda, Wis. 18
Washington 68, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Wayne City 55, Sandoval 36
West Hancock 48, Monmouth-Roseville 47
Wheaton Academy 70, Aurora Central Catholic 47
Winchester (West Central) 63, Calhoun 30
Winnebago 33, Byron 29
Woodland 60, LaMoille 32
Woodstock Marian 67, Harvest Christian Academy 63
York 55, Hinsdale South 43
Yorkville 65, Aurora Math-Science 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0