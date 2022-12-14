Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 59, Hundred 54
Berkeley Springs 61, Frankfort 36
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 38
Bridgeport 60, University 57
Brooke 70, Oak Glen 47
Cabell Midland 71, Riverside 24
Cameron 53, Clay-Battelle 49
Chapmanville 65, Mingo Central 55
Clay County 55, Braxton County 52
East Fairmont 72, Grafton 38
Elkins 75, Preston 47
Hampshire 52, Moorefield 39
Hannan 53, Sherman 51
Huntington 75, Parkersburg 34
Hurricane 66, Capital 63
James Monroe 97, Meadow Bridge 20
Lincoln 53, Buckhannon-Upshur 51
Logan 84, Tug Valley 75
Midland Trail 87, Richwood 36
Morgantown 76, Greater Latrobe, Pa. 49
Nitro 50, Point Pleasant 32
Pendleton County 66, East Hardy 34
Poca 41, Herbert Hoover 25
Princeton 76, Oak Hill 59
Ravenswood 71, Buffalo 51
River View 58, Montcalm 48
South Charleston 43, Spring Valley 42
South Harrison 82, Gilmer County 34
Spring Mills 96, Clear Spring, Md. 31
St. Marys 57, Ritchie County 50
Trinity 61, Keyser 54
Tygarts Valley 85, Notre Dame 46
Washington 51, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 41
Wheeling Park 80, Weir 64
Williamstown 95, Tyler Consolidated 45
Winfield 66, Sissonville 41
Wirt County 61, Wood County Christian 15
Wyoming East 59, Greenbrier West 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
