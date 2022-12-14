ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 59, Hundred 54

Berkeley Springs 61, Frankfort 36

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 38

Bridgeport 60, University 57

Brooke 70, Oak Glen 47

Cabell Midland 71, Riverside 24

Cameron 53, Clay-Battelle 49

Chapmanville 65, Mingo Central 55

Clay County 55, Braxton County 52

East Fairmont 72, Grafton 38

Elkins 75, Preston 47

Hampshire 52, Moorefield 39

Hannan 53, Sherman 51

Huntington 75, Parkersburg 34

Hurricane 66, Capital 63

James Monroe 97, Meadow Bridge 20

Lincoln 53, Buckhannon-Upshur 51

Logan 84, Tug Valley 75

Midland Trail 87, Richwood 36

Morgantown 76, Greater Latrobe, Pa. 49

Nitro 50, Point Pleasant 32

Pendleton County 66, East Hardy 34

Poca 41, Herbert Hoover 25

Princeton 76, Oak Hill 59

Ravenswood 71, Buffalo 51

River View 58, Montcalm 48

South Charleston 43, Spring Valley 42

South Harrison 82, Gilmer County 34

Spring Mills 96, Clear Spring, Md. 31

St. Marys 57, Ritchie County 50

Trinity 61, Keyser 54

Tygarts Valley 85, Notre Dame 46

Washington 51, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 41

Wheeling Park 80, Weir 64

Williamstown 95, Tyler Consolidated 45

Winfield 66, Sissonville 41

Wirt County 61, Wood County Christian 15

Wyoming East 59, Greenbrier West 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Huntington High holds Jingle and Mingle event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can jingle and mingle, and make some important connections, with Huntington High!. Jessica Jordan and Josh Nelson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Jingle and Mingle resource fair.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy