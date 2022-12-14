ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 58, Green Mountain Union 39

Blue Mountain Union 76, Sharon Academy 19

Brattleboro 67, St. Johnsbury Academy 58

Enosburg Falls 62, Craftsbury Academy 30

Mill River Union 38, Poultney 33

Montpelier 80, Essex 55

Mount Anthony Union 59, Burr & Burton Academy 38

Richford 79, Christ Covenant, N.C. 37

South Burlington 62, U-32 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Country Union vs. Lyndon Institute, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

