Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 58, Green Mountain Union 39
Blue Mountain Union 76, Sharon Academy 19
Brattleboro 67, St. Johnsbury Academy 58
Enosburg Falls 62, Craftsbury Academy 30
Mill River Union 38, Poultney 33
Montpelier 80, Essex 55
Mount Anthony Union 59, Burr & Burton Academy 38
Richford 79, Christ Covenant, N.C. 37
South Burlington 62, U-32 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Country Union vs. Lyndon Institute, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
