Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of December 9th, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Crescent Drive to assist with a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Officers detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Carter S. H. Freeman, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Freeman was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Freeman was issued a UTT for DWI and released.
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
kmmo.com
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding pair wanted on felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man and woman wanted on multiple felony warrants. Authorities say Matthew Morris is known to travel with Jennifer Phelps, and they are known to frequent the Laquey and Richland area, specifically on Highway W. Phelps also has several warrants.
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)
Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CoMo Man Arrested After Running From Pettis County Deputies
Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two juveniles killed in Columbia apartment fire; investigation continues
Columbia officials say two juveniles have been killed in that overnight blaze at an apartment complex near Bernadette. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr is not releasing the names nor ages of the victims at this time, out of respect to the families. Chief Farr, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Police chief Geoff...
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said Monday that his department is still trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Dec. 4. The post Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs
A dog bit an officer in a motel parking lot Monday, the Jefferson City Police Department said. The post Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
Teenager Dies in Crash, Car Fire in Maries County
The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash and car fire that caused the death of a 17-year-old in Maries County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway N Tuesday night near Highway 28, when investigators say the driver lost control and ran off the road. Shortly after the crash, reports...
KRMS Radio
More Scam Warnings Coming From Area Sheriff’s Offices
Tis the season for another scam…this time it’s dealing with company emails. The scam was reported at KRMS Radio when the bookkeeping department received an email supposedly from one of the employees requesting what information is needed to divert direct deposit payroll. The email had partial identifiers from...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
