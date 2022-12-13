Read full article on original website
Ornament Making
Kenneth Dale, from left, Verna Witte, Kayliana Harms, and Leton Ehrichs make applesauce ornaments Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. The students from St. Paul Lutheran School walked to the center to spend time making the ornaments with residents. (submitted photo)
Hometown Corner 12-15-22
It’s been almost a year and a half that I’ve been covering the news in Stover and the surrounding area. In the second column I wrote as editor of the Morgan County Press, I made a commitment to the people of Stover. In that column, I said I...
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
Shacklefords Inducted Into Bulldog Hall of Fame
Darrell and Joy Shackelford were inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Fame, Friday, Dec. 9 at the school in Stover. The Shackelfords are 1962 Stover graduates who were instrumental in the success of Lifetouch Photography Studios. The Shackelfords have photographed more than one million students and staff throughout Missouri and southern Illinois.
Dome Sweet Dome: Unique central Missouri home hits the market
This sweet-looking dome home in central Missouri will have you thinking about Bundt cake.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the area of East 12th Street and South Washington Avenue in reference to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was observed parking on the wrong side of the roadway. Contact was made with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Josephine Cordelia Marek, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Marek was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Marek was issued a citation for DWI and released.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA CONFIRMED IN MISSOURI POULTRY FLOCK
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
"We had no heat, no hot water, nothing": Gygr-Gas customer on company shutdown
BOONVILLE — After paying $2,000 for a year's worth of propane, Travis Malone, his wife, and their baby went without propane for a week after being promised it would be refilled by Gygr-Gas representatives. According to customers, this Boonville-based metered propane company has amassed a reputation for failing to fulfill promises.
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
