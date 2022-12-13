Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
nodq.com
Former WWE referee addresses report that Vince McMahon wants to return
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. During his Refin’ It Up podcast, former WWE referee Brian Hebner commented on the situation…. “I think he needs to be gone. He’s gotten rid of so many people that are now...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Wades In On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has had his say on Mandy Rose being released by WWE and says he can understand why the company took a stand. Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract on the 14th of December to the surprise of almost everyone. Rose’s release came one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
stillrealtous.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Plans For Her Retirement
Business has certainly picked up for Liv Morgan over the last few years as she was able to ride a wave of fan support to a Money in the Bank cash in which led to her becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. Morgan has upped her stock in the WWE women’s division, but we all know that every wrestler has to hang up the boots at some point.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout
Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance — and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66. Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green, but it was the follow-up that ended the fight.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
nodq.com
WWE reportedly pulled Hall of Famer from ECW tribute show
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE pulled Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley from the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this past Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Johnson noted the following about the situation…. “The promotion’s side is that they received a legal letter from...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
PWMania
WWE Announces New Match For 12/19 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
nodq.com
Report: Stardom official initially turned down the opportunity to use Sasha Banks
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will reportedly become “the highest paid Bushiroad (parent company of NJPW and Stardom) contracted wrestler” once she is legally free to make non-WWE wrestling appearances in 2023. It’s believed that because of her price tag, she will only be used for...
tjrwrestling.net
Damage CTRL’s Hooded SmackDown Ally Revealed
Damage CTRL may have added to their ranks after the hooded figure that helped them on SmackDown was revealed. On SmackDown in Chicago, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against the duo of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Becky Lynch Match Announced For 12/19 WWE Raw
The ongoing war that Damage CTRL is waging against the rest of the WWE main roster will see yet another big-time matchup on the upcoming December 19 episode of "WWE RAW." Damage CTRL leader and former multi-time women's champion Bayley will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in Des Moines, Iowa.
