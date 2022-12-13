The annual Holiday Parade held in Waukon Thursday evening, December 8 brightened up the beginning of the holiday season in more ways than one as nearly 50 entries made their way through the city streets. The parade was organized this year by First Presbyterian Church in Waukon, and the combination of temperatures near 30 degrees and the first-ever Holiday Hop local shopping promotion taking place in Waukon businesses earlier that same evening helped add to a large crowd of parade viewers lining the parade route, as evident in the photo above. Parade float entry winners included: First Place ($200 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Ness Pumping Service & Porta-Potty Rentals; Second Place ($150 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Records Office; Third Place ($100 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Leikvold Custom Pumping; Random Drawing ($50 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Opie and Violet Berger with their toy vehicles they drove in the parade. View and find out how to purchase this photo and more from the Holiday Parade by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage. A video of the complete parade captured by Standard Newspaper Assistant Editor Joe Moses can also be found on The Standard’s Facebook page at The Standard Newspaper, Waukon.

