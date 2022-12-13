Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton County Register
Strong crowd and donation support for Holiday Train visits in Lansing and New Albin ...
Having waited three years since its last visit due to COVID-19 concerns, large crowds greeted the colorfully decorated Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at both its stops in Lansing and New Albin Wednesday evening, December 7, as depicted in the surrounding photos. Those attending were treated to musical entertainment by performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott, along with other holiday activities put on by community members, businesses and organizations.
Clayton County Register
Holiday Parade brightens the Holiday Season for large crowd of viewers ...
The annual Holiday Parade held in Waukon Thursday evening, December 8 brightened up the beginning of the holiday season in more ways than one as nearly 50 entries made their way through the city streets. The parade was organized this year by First Presbyterian Church in Waukon, and the combination of temperatures near 30 degrees and the first-ever Holiday Hop local shopping promotion taking place in Waukon businesses earlier that same evening helped add to a large crowd of parade viewers lining the parade route, as evident in the photo above. Parade float entry winners included: First Place ($200 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Ness Pumping Service & Porta-Potty Rentals; Second Place ($150 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Records Office; Third Place ($100 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Leikvold Custom Pumping; Random Drawing ($50 in Waukon Chamber Bucks) - Opie and Violet Berger with their toy vehicles they drove in the parade. View and find out how to purchase this photo and more from the Holiday Parade by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage. A video of the complete parade captured by Standard Newspaper Assistant Editor Joe Moses can also be found on The Standard’s Facebook page at The Standard Newspaper, Waukon.
Clayton County Register
Lansing VFW Auxiliary announces its National Anthem Singing Contest
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Gustave F. Kerndt #5981 has announced the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s National Anthem Singing Contest, “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!” Local youth in grades K-12 can showcase their talent, display their patriotism and express their creativity while competing for their share of $2,000 in national awards.
Clayton County Register
Waukon girls basketball team’s split on back-to-back nights includes another double OT loss, 57-53, and NEIC-opening win at Crestwood
A busy latter part of this past week ended up resulting in a split of two games for the Waukon girls basketball team, and was just a point away from being a sweep. After being idle from competition for more than a week’s time - having not played since consecutive nights dating back to the final week of November, the Lady Indians played another pair of back-to-back nights of basketball to end this past week. Those most recent consecutive nights of competition included a 57-53 loss at home to Caledonia, MN in the Tribe’s second double overtime game so far this season Thursday, December 8, followed by a 49-36 win at Crestwood that opened the Waukon girls’ Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) season Friday, December 9.
Comments / 0