Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event
Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday, but will remain below average for the time being. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs inland will be in the low 60s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the cool temperatures. A moderate The post Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Windy Weather To Start The Weekend In Ventura County
Santa is coming to Ventura County to start the weekend. Those gusty northeast winds will blow into Ventura County mainly Friday and Saturday and mainly in the valleys and mountains. Gusts will range from 30 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph. A wind advisory will be in...
kvta.com
The "Chill" Continues For Ventura County
Update--Ventura County is going through another very cold night and early morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect again for the valleys with overnight lows in the low '30s with upper '30s and low '40s everywhere else. The northern mountains of Ventura County will have lows in the teens...
Cool daytime temps, chilly overnight temps
Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with cool daytime temperatures and chilly overnight temperatures which are hovering near freezing. The chilly overnight and early morning temperatures has prompted another Frost Advisory to be issued for much of Ventura County. Freezing temperatures near 32 degrees is expected, which can cause frost formation. This advisory The post Cool daytime temps, chilly overnight temps appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin tomorrow
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning tomorrow, Dec. 16.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
kvta.com
Ventura County After The Storm
(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) Updated--The storm that moved through Ventura County during the past few days has moved east, leaving the water-starved county with much-needed rain and snow. The northern mountains received between 4-8 inches of rain and 1-4 inches of snow at the highest elevations and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
visitventuraca.com
New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022
In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Cold morning temperatures on the way…
The upper level trough that brought all the rain to the region will continue moving towards the east Monday night! High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Clear skies during the nighttime hours will set the stage for cold temperatures to develop Tuesday and Wednesday morning. There is a freeze watch in place through early Tuesday morning for the Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. Some locations will see lows between 29 and 32 degrees.
Chilly mornings and below normal highs are the theme of the week ahead
The region is drying out, but temperatures are staying cool. The post Chilly mornings and below normal highs are the theme of the week ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Solvang’s Lions Peak Winery to Come to Thousand Oaks
The longtime winery/tasting room is gearing up to sell vino at Northstar Plaza
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California.
kvta.com
Fire Damages Santa Paula Home
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
myfourandmore.com
Do in Oxnard Over Holiday Season
What Are 6 Things You Should Do in Oxnard Over the Holiday Season?. The holiday season is here, and you may be wondering about fun activities for you and your family this season. If you live in Southern California, Oxnard provides an array of beautiful locations and sites to ensure you have a fun-filled holiday.
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
