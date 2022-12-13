Read full article on original website
2,200 children on Toys for Tots Christmas list in Butler County
Hundreds of parents shopping at the Clearview Mall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will find holiday gifts selected from a certain storefront will all be free. Chad Krumpe, a state trooper who has been coordinating Toys for Tots in Butler County for about six years, said about 2,200 children are registered to receive gifts through the program this year, which is about average for Butler County.
Miller Minutes
There’s always talk of traditions and nostalgia as the calendar flips to December. What I look forward to most when that time comes, is the special food. Chex Mix, oyster crackers, pizelles, buckeyes, Christmas ham; you name it, I’m a fan. We wait all year to enjoy the...
Study shows burglaries higher during holidays in Pa.
A recent study shows Pennsylvania among the top two most likely states to experience burglaries during the holiday season, but home security systems and video-recording doorbells may be helping Butler County buck that trend. According to state police public information officer for Troop D, Josh Black, the larger issue in...
Giving the library a bearded boost
ZELIENOPLE — Members of Zelienople police announced Monday at the borough council meeting that they raised $450 for the Zelienople Area Public Library after holding a “no-shave” November fundraiser. Organizers leading the effort collected $50 from each participant, as a “ticket“ that then allowed them to grow...
Menorah lighting, Hanukkah celebration planned
Chabad Jewish Center of Cranberry is holding its annual Hakhel Hanukkah Celebration and Public Menorah Lighting event at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center, 2525 Rochester Road. There will be a Grand Gelt Drop with the Cranberry Township Fire Company. The event also includes latkes, doughnuts and...
Borough hikes pool fees again, prepares for snow
SEVEN FIELDS — Borough council decided to raise pool membership rates about an additional 5% next year to continue to curb losses from the swimming pool operations. The decision, made at the meeting Monday, Dec. 12., is in addition to the 10% rate hike on pool memberships made by the council at the Nov. 15 meeting.
First nurses pinned
While the licensed practical nursing students at Butler County Community College earned 48 credits over a period of a year to get their pins from the program, the biggest lessons the members of the first graduating class received this year were all about resiliency. Anthony Reeves-Crouch, a graduating LPN, said...
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years
ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Donald James Downing, 81, of Seven Fields and formerly of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence following a 3-month illness. David William Hartle, of Glenshaw, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. ——— Nancy C. Mathews, 89, formerly of Mars, went...
Missing 81-year-old Lawrence County man found deceased
State police are asking for help in finding an 81-year-old man from Lawrence County who was last seen Dec. 6. Jack E. Podner was last seen at his home at 4610 Route 168 in Volant, and is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape bearing Pennsylvania license plate KVY7914.
Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs
A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.
