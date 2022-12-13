Hundreds of parents shopping at the Clearview Mall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will find holiday gifts selected from a certain storefront will all be free. Chad Krumpe, a state trooper who has been coordinating Toys for Tots in Butler County for about six years, said about 2,200 children are registered to receive gifts through the program this year, which is about average for Butler County.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO