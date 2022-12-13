Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
Comments / 0