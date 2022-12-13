Read full article on original website
Related
First Bancorp Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.11% Yield (FBNC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which saw buying by Director Carlie C. McLamb Jr..
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
First Week of XME February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Metals & Ming ETF (Symbol: XME) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XME options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
ELV vs. PGNY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with Elevance Health (ELV) and Progyny (PGNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities,...
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th
The store has long been a neighborhood destination, and is being shuttered due to redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and Patch.com.
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.83, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $47.92, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
3 Top Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
Although the market has been weak in 2022 (to say the least), several stocks have snapped the bearish trend, providing investors with considerable gains. And some of them are pushing 52-week highs, undoubtedly a positive development. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, especially when positive earnings...
Canadian Shares Extending Losses As Growth Worries Weight On Sentiment
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are down in negative territory around noon on Friday, extending recent losses, amid fears about a global economic recession. Energy, healthcare and utilities shares are among the major losers. Industrials, real estate and communications shares are also mostly down in negative territory. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $443.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
GFS or AMBA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) and Ambarella (AMBA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Time to Buy Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) Stock for 2023?
There have been some bright spots among healthcare stocks this year, particularly among the larger-cap equities. The Large Cap-Pharmaceuticals Industry is currently in the top 34% of over 250 Zacks Industries. The collective total return for the industry is +15% with AbbVie ABBV and Eli Lilly LLY being two of...
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.08, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of...
