sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen Alzheimer’s event breaks record, raises over $50K
More than 200 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Aberdeen Lake Park on Nov. 12. Even despite being rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, participants raised over $50,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care,...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report shows North Carolina leads the nation in reported backlash against drag events, and in the wake of the power outage in North Carolina, tensions remain high for the LGBTQ+ community.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Christmas in Wagram
The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced. “We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.
Rockingham Downtown Christmas Festival still on for Thursday
ROCKINGHAM — Although there’s a threat of rain in the forecast, the Downtown Christmas Festival is still on for Thursday evening, according to organizers. Games and other entertainment, in addition to various vendors will be set up along East Washington Street from Randolph Street to Harrington Square. Sections...
theassemblync.com
A Rural Doctor and the Fight Against Covid
For more than 10 years, Dr. Karen L. Smith had watched over an elderly couple in her community of Raeford. The husband followed Smith’s advice meticulously, took his medications as prescribed, and tenderly cared for his chronically ill, wheelchair-bound wife. If ever Smith had an ideal patient, it was...
Up and Coming Weekly
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts drive-thru Festival of Lights
Bundle up the kids, fill up the gas tank and head towards Sunnyside School Road to enjoy Sweet Valley Ranch’s drive-thru Festival of Lights now until Dec. 26. Staff transformed about 40 acres of the farm into a magical Christmas Wonderland with over 1 million lights and over 350 animals.
School board names assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, Accountability
LUMBERTON — Heeding the recommendation of Superintendent Freddie Williamson, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson Co
Medical community mourns the loss of longtime Richmond County physician
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition. Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22...
countyenews.com
NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community
North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Buys New Shoes For Animal Shelter Staff
The Guilford County Manager’s Contingency Fund is money allocated to the county manager each year to help him or her pay for unexpected and special matters that weren’t anticipated when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approves the new fiscal budget each June. Usually, that means the fund...
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
triad-city-beat.com
NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
livability.com
Go There: 48 Fun-Filled Hours in Fayetteville, NC
Spend a weekend – or longer – exploring this charming North Carolina city filled with shopping, dining, art and attractions. Located 20 minutes from Fort Bragg, the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, benefits economically, culturally and socially from its proximity to the nation’s largest armed services installation. Yet, Fayetteville has a laid-back charm that is completely distinct from the military precision of its next-door neighbor.
bladenonline.com
CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency
RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
pinehurst.com
What Makes The Shortest Course at Pinehurst So Interesting?
Don’t let the accolade of “shortest” fool you into thinking No. 3 is a pushover. While you’ll enjoy limited bunkering and just one water hazard, this course features small, classic Donald Ross turtleback greens and tons of variety with multiple doglegs. That means you’ll need to be extra precise and take a delicate approach to most holes.
Boom sets engine announcement for supersonic jet it plans to build in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which has been in search of a partner to develop the carbon-neutral engine for the Overture transport jet it plans to build in Greensboro, must be getting close to a deal. The company announced a press conference for Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s […]
