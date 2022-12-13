Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Greek Orthodox church is willing to work with the neighborhood to explore alternatives to razing five rowhouses in Mount Vernon historic district, attorney says
An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation said Tuesday that the church is willing to work with preservationists to explore alternatives to razing five Mount Vernon rowhouses for which it sought demolition permits last month. Caroline Hecker, an attorney representing the church, confirmed Tuesday that the church...
baltimorebrew.com
City Council lauds Marilyn Mosby for “eight years of distinguished service”
The federal charges against Baltimore’s top prosecutor go unmentioned as lawmakers approve a resolution introduced by the City Council president honoring his wife. Baltimore’s indicted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was honored today by her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, and nine other members of the Council.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Second phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment to focus on wellness and leisure
The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday. The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent...
Public hearings will help decide rates for new I-95 Express Toll Lanes
Upcoming public hearings will help decide rates for the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension that's scheduled to open in 2024.
foxbaltimore.com
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Wbaltv.com
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
blocbyblocknews.com
Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants
Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
19thnews.org
A student mom’s dreams of college felt ‘impossible.’ So she built a community of mentors to help her get there.
BALTIMORE — At 8:45 on a Thursday morning in May, 20-year-old Sarah Turner stands at the stove preparing two meals at once: eggs for her son Noah’s breakfast and a grilled cheese sandwich for his lunch. Noah sits expectantly at the dining room table. The 3-year-old boy —...
honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
IG: School systems self-reported enrollment errors, MSDE funded 'ghost students' anyway
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — School systems across the state could soon have to pay back taxpayers for funding so called “ghost students” who were enrolled but not actually attending school. The amount refunded could be in the tens of millions. “It's millions of dollars of taxpayers'...
Wbaltv.com
Mondawmin Target facade to be razed as redevelopment advances
"We are plowing forward," Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner Construction Co., said this week. "This is an effort to lift this community up." Regan and Calvin G. Butler Jr., incoming CEO of Exelon Corp., have spent the past several years putting together the idea and later a blueprint for the new center with the help of community leaders. Regan announced in March that he had personally bought the Target store property for $1 million to make the community center happen.
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces charges against Baltimore home improvement contractor
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh on Thursday announced that the Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park Heights farm to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Farm & Harvest’ episode Tuesday
A Baltimore City farm will be featured this week in an episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” series. The episode airing on Tuesday will highlight the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in northwest Baltimore. Richard Francis, also known as “Farmer Chippy,” and a group...
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
