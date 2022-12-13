ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Greek Orthodox church is willing to work with the neighborhood to explore alternatives to razing five rowhouses in Mount Vernon historic district, attorney says

An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation said Tuesday that the church is willing to work with preservationists to explore alternatives to razing five Mount Vernon rowhouses for which it sought demolition permits last month. Caroline Hecker, an attorney representing the church, confirmed Tuesday that the church...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Second phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment to focus on wellness and leisure

The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday. The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants

Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mondawmin Target facade to be razed as redevelopment advances

"We are plowing forward," Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner Construction Co., said this week. "This is an effort to lift this community up." Regan and Calvin G. Butler Jr., incoming CEO of Exelon Corp., have spent the past several years putting together the idea and later a blueprint for the new center with the help of community leaders. Regan announced in March that he had personally bought the Target store property for $1 million to make the community center happen.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD

