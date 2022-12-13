ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup after beating France in sensational final

Lionel Messi’s wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday. It was a final for the ages, with momentum swinging both ways throughout a pulsating 120 minutes before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty after the game had finished 3-3 after extra time.
The most memorable moments of Qatar 2022

This year’s World Cup was a tournament of firsts — the first to be held in the Middle East, the first to be held in November-December and the first where a woman refereed a men’s World Cup match. From surprise victories, to tears and spectacular goals, this...

