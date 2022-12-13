Read full article on original website
Related
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
KESQ
Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup after beating France in sensational final
Lionel Messi’s wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday. It was a final for the ages, with momentum swinging both ways throughout a pulsating 120 minutes before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty after the game had finished 3-3 after extra time.
KESQ
Reaction to Lionel Messi wearing a bisht while lifting the World Cup trophy shows cultural fault lines of Qatar 2022
After 28 days, 64 games and 172 goals at Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi walked up on the podium at Lusail Stadium to finally get his hands on the World Cup trophy that had eluded him throughout his career. Before joining his teammates, who were waiting for their captain in a...
KESQ
‘Electrifying’: What it’s like watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in person at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have arguably been the two best players at Qatar 2022 and the two will come head-to-head in the World Cup final on Sunday. Millions are expected to watch the clash behind television screens around the world, most desperate for the opportunity to one day see the two superstars in the flesh.
KESQ
The most memorable moments of Qatar 2022
This year’s World Cup was a tournament of firsts — the first to be held in the Middle East, the first to be held in November-December and the first where a woman refereed a men’s World Cup match. From surprise victories, to tears and spectacular goals, this...
Comments / 0