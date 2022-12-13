ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

diamondbarca.gov

Downtown for Diamond Bar

City Council, Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan. The Diamond Bar Town Center Specific Plan will be the topic of discussion at a Joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting slated for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at the Diamond Bar Center. This meeting is intended for...
signalscv.com

Power outage shuts down traffic lights on Copper Hill

Several stop lights on Copper Hill Drive were temporarily out due to a power outage that occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Some stop lights were completely out, while others were on, but flashing. By 10:30 a.m. Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said all lights were...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights

Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
gosbcta.com

Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge – Project Schedule Update

The Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge (MVAB) project is a complex bridge replacement project that spans over one of the largest rail yards in the region. An iconic structure in San Bernardino, the Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge connected communities on the west side of San Bernardino for 86 years, serving as a vital link for residents, visitors, students, and businesses.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Maxxam Enterprises Secures $85MM in Refinancing for 456,390 SQFT Retail Center in Thousand Oaks

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center located in Thousand Oaks, California. JLL represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta Credit...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project

The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC gas prices show decline

A funny thing happened on the way to the gas pump this week. A gallon of regular gasoline is cheaper than it was a month ago. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of regular in Orange County is now $4.486, compared to $5.404 one month ago. It’s still a bit lower than the year-ago average of $4.651.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
argonautnews.com

What Happened to the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project?

The Ballona Wetlands have inspired passionate debate and environmental activism on the Westside for over 40 years. When the California Department of Fish and Wildlife certified their final Environmental Impact Report for the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project in 2020, one thing seemed clear: Los Angeles' final stretch of coastal wetlands would finally have a centralized plan for restoration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA

