Read full article on original website
Related
diamondbarca.gov
Downtown for Diamond Bar
City Council, Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan. The Diamond Bar Town Center Specific Plan will be the topic of discussion at a Joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting slated for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at the Diamond Bar Center. This meeting is intended for...
signalscv.com
Power outage shuts down traffic lights on Copper Hill
Several stop lights on Copper Hill Drive were temporarily out due to a power outage that occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Some stop lights were completely out, while others were on, but flashing. By 10:30 a.m. Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said all lights were...
easyreadernews.com
25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights
Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
PLANetizen
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
gosbcta.com
Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge – Project Schedule Update
The Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge (MVAB) project is a complex bridge replacement project that spans over one of the largest rail yards in the region. An iconic structure in San Bernardino, the Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge connected communities on the west side of San Bernardino for 86 years, serving as a vital link for residents, visitors, students, and businesses.
Solvang’s Lions Peak Winery to Come to Thousand Oaks
The longtime winery/tasting room is gearing up to sell vino at Northstar Plaza
theregistrysocal.com
Maxxam Enterprises Secures $85MM in Refinancing for 456,390 SQFT Retail Center in Thousand Oaks
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center located in Thousand Oaks, California. JLL represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta Credit...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project
The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
orangecountytribune.com
OC gas prices show decline
A funny thing happened on the way to the gas pump this week. A gallon of regular gasoline is cheaper than it was a month ago. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of regular in Orange County is now $4.486, compared to $5.404 one month ago. It’s still a bit lower than the year-ago average of $4.651.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
argonautnews.com
What Happened to the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project?
The Ballona Wetlands have inspired passionate debate and environmental activism on the Westside for over 40 years. When the California Department of Fish and Wildlife certified their final Environmental Impact Report for the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project in 2020, one thing seemed clear: Los Angeles' final stretch of coastal wetlands would finally have a centralized plan for restoration.
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
NBC Los Angeles
Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'
Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season. But we can stay put on this planet and find...
Comments / 1