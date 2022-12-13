Read full article on original website
Houseplants for the Holidays
Plants are a great way to bring a natural touch of color to your home during the holidays. This winter, we’re looking beyond the classic poinsettia. There are many other houseplants that can add some cheer and bring a unique touch to your holiday decor. amaryllis. These beautiful colorful...
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
Christmas tree craft for kids
Searching for season art project to do with your little one? This is the perfect, simple Christmas crafts for kiddos of all ages! Once they are done you can hang them up as ornaments, or use as Christmas cards. the holiday season can be stressful, and exspensive, so I put together this diy project with your wallet in mind. You should have these few materials laying around the house somewhere, and as a bonus it will keep your kids super entertained for a while!
How to be more sustainable – and save money – with your Christmas wrapping
Waste is a big concern for many households – be it financial waste, or just throwing things away when we could be finding ways to be more sustainable. Yet still, year on year, many of us are still covering gifts in disposable wrapping paper (which is often not even recyclable).Why do we do it? Well, because it looks nice, plus wrapping up gifts is a tradition and it would feel weird not to.“Each Christmas, we get through an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping paper in the UK – that’s enough to wrap around the earth eight times,” says Thomas Panton,...
Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots
Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Gardening 101: The gift of trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
Easy Christmas Cards with Cricut Joy
Do you have a Cricut Joy but you’re not quite sure how to get started making custom Christmas cards? Maybe you don’t even have a Cricut Access membership and think you can’t make something super special. Last night I finished up my cards for the season and learned a few things that you may find helpful. They may look complex, but making these holiday cards is super simple. It’s a simple matter of click, print, and cut!
Christmas Pinecone Ornaments
Are you looking for some simple, ornaments you can make to help decorate for the holidays? Plugin in your hot glue gun, gather your ribbon and get ready to create something beautiful. Here are some super simple DIY Christmas Pinecone Ornaments to share with your friends and family or just keep and hang on your Christmas tree!
Redbubble Has Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List: Dog Lovers, Foodies, Home Decor
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If your go-to Christmas gifts have gotten a little stale and you’re looking for a way to shake it up it’s time to check out Redbubble. Redbubble is a marketplace of 125+ different kinds of products made with unique designs from over 700,000 global artists. They make it easy for artists to highlight and sell their work on a variety of apparel, home goods and accessories from posters to sweatshirts, coasters, hats and even pet products. This makes them the perfect destination...
12 Years of Christmas – The Best of My Christmas Home Tours!
I’m going where no blogger has gone before! I am taking you on a stroll down Christmas memory lane and sharing my past 12 years of Christmas Home Tours! I’ll share the good, the bad, and the ugly (sometimes very ugly)! But one thing you will get is TONS of Christmas decorating inspiration because each tour has some very unique ideas that you can mix and match and use in your decorating! Plus, you’ll see the progression of my decorating style and how it’s evolved over the years. So hop into my magical sleigh and lets head back to my best Christmas home tours.
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
