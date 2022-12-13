ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon Boasts the Most Historic Preservation Tax Credit Projects in the Nation

Main Street America recently announced Macon has completed more historic preservation tax credit projects than any other community in the nation. According to Main Street America’s “Mapping Main Streets” project, 69 historic tax credit projects have been completed in Macon’s Main Street district, which aligns with the Central Business District in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

United to End Homelessness Facilitates Planning Process for Greater Houston Coalition to End Homelessness

On Monday, December 12th, United to End Homelessness coordinated a planning session with leaders of the greater Houston County area. United Way of Central Georgia's United to End Homelessness initiative, launched in October and brought together homelessness support services providers, community members, government agencies, and others to develop a strategic plan to reduce the experience of homelessness to rare, brief, and non-reoccurring. The initiative, based in Macon-Bibb, has expanded its efforts in the region.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Museum of Aviation Hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. See more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Looking to Adopt Out Pets

More than 70 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter. “Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is here to pick up strays in the community who need to be picked up, so sick, injured, and aggressive are obviously our top priority for public safety reasons,” manager Tracey Weather said. “And once we hold them for seven days to see if the owner is coming for them, then we’ll do a behavior evaluation on them, and if they pass, we’ll move them over to our adoption center.” See more.
MACON, GA
rolling out

20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act

A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
MCDONOUGH, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Houston County May Add More Than 75 License Plate-reading Cameras

More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own. See more.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Two School Board Members to Be Sworn Into Office

The Bibb County Board of Education will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its recently elected members on Thursday, December 15, at 3:30 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center at the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex, located at 2003 Riverside Drive, Macon. Judge Sarah Harris will preside over the ceremony. Members of the media and public are invited to attend. Board members Daryl J. Morton, At-Large, Post 7; and Dr. Lisa W. Garrett, At-Large, Post 8; will be sworn in to office for a four-year service term beginning January 1, 2023. Both were re-elected during the May 2022 elections. Mr. Morton will begin his third term, while Dr. Garrett will begin her second term.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'My whole life was gone': Milledgeville police unsure if Douglas Cheek's 2015 death a murder or suicide

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been looking at the unsolved homicides in Milledgeville and Baldwin County. This next case deals with the death of 27-year-old Douglas Cheek. Cheek was found shot in the neck on December 11, 2015. The Milledgeville Police Department says that this unsolved case is different from the others because the manner of death is still undetermined. Homicide or suicide?
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

