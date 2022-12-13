Read full article on original website
Macon Boasts the Most Historic Preservation Tax Credit Projects in the Nation
Main Street America recently announced Macon has completed more historic preservation tax credit projects than any other community in the nation. According to Main Street America’s “Mapping Main Streets” project, 69 historic tax credit projects have been completed in Macon’s Main Street district, which aligns with the Central Business District in downtown Macon.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Bibb Leaders 'Macon It Happen' with Mall Revitalization
The Macon Mall is going through a transformation as we speak. The mall used to be the shopping hub for Central Georgia, but through the years, stores moved, the crowds shrunk, and it lost its draw. See more.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
United to End Homelessness Facilitates Planning Process for Greater Houston Coalition to End Homelessness
On Monday, December 12th, United to End Homelessness coordinated a planning session with leaders of the greater Houston County area. United Way of Central Georgia's United to End Homelessness initiative, launched in October and brought together homelessness support services providers, community members, government agencies, and others to develop a strategic plan to reduce the experience of homelessness to rare, brief, and non-reoccurring. The initiative, based in Macon-Bibb, has expanded its efforts in the region.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Museum of Aviation Hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. See more.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Looking to Adopt Out Pets
More than 70 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter. “Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is here to pick up strays in the community who need to be picked up, so sick, injured, and aggressive are obviously our top priority for public safety reasons,” manager Tracey Weather said. “And once we hold them for seven days to see if the owner is coming for them, then we’ll do a behavior evaluation on them, and if they pass, we’ll move them over to our adoption center.” See more.
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot, killed at Green Meadows Apartments in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11 p.m.:. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Nathaniel Alexander Elder, 16. Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act
A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Houston County May Add More Than 75 License Plate-reading Cameras
More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own. See more.
'It's kinda sad': A look inside the Macon Mall just days ahead of Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioners are set to take a look at the progress over at the Macon Mall Tuesday morning. The county plans to develop an amphitheater next door, build one of the world's largest indoor pickleball courts at the mall, and put courtrooms and government offices there, too.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Two School Board Members to Be Sworn Into Office
The Bibb County Board of Education will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its recently elected members on Thursday, December 15, at 3:30 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center at the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex, located at 2003 Riverside Drive, Macon. Judge Sarah Harris will preside over the ceremony. Members of the media and public are invited to attend. Board members Daryl J. Morton, At-Large, Post 7; and Dr. Lisa W. Garrett, At-Large, Post 8; will be sworn in to office for a four-year service term beginning January 1, 2023. Both were re-elected during the May 2022 elections. Mr. Morton will begin his third term, while Dr. Garrett will begin her second term.
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
'My whole life was gone': Milledgeville police unsure if Douglas Cheek's 2015 death a murder or suicide
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been looking at the unsolved homicides in Milledgeville and Baldwin County. This next case deals with the death of 27-year-old Douglas Cheek. Cheek was found shot in the neck on December 11, 2015. The Milledgeville Police Department says that this unsolved case is different from the others because the manner of death is still undetermined. Homicide or suicide?
41nbc.com
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
Fort Valley police arrest, charge man for burglary, aggravated assault
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police have arrested a man wanted in a burglary and aggravated assault Tuesday. According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department's Facebook page, officers had been searching for Keldrick McCrary, who had last been seen at the AVID Motel in Perry.
14-year-old arrested, charged in 22-year-old's December 3 shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tylik Young. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Young was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Third Avenue on December 3. Tuesday, investigators arrested the 14-year-old...
