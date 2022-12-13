Slog PM: Tech Layoffs Reaching 2008 Levels, Cyndi Lauper Is in the House, Please Ignore Experts Who Say You Don't Need Deodorant

I have something to confess—I’m a little bit of a Grinch. Not because I hate joy and gifts, but because my family didn’t have too many traditions around Christmastime and, as an adult, I haven’t carried any holiday spirit with me. That’s why I found myself kind of surprised at the veritable Christmas cheer I felt while watching storied Seattle choreographer Donald Byrd’s Harlem Nutcracker teaser at On the Boards last weekend. The music! The dancing! The costumes! The fake snow falling from the rafters! The EMOTION! I finally understood the reason why people scrambled to the ballet every year to see the same Christmas story told over and over again: comfort.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO