fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts father and son facing prison time for involvement in lottery scheme that claimed over $20 million in winnings
BOSTON – A Massachusetts father and son were convicted by a federal jury in connection with a “ten-percenting” scheme in which they cashed winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of the ticket holders to avoid taxes and receive tax refunds. According to the Massachusetts Department of...
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis
BOSTON – Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of using chainsaw at police department, dangling children from window pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he used a chainsaw at a police department and dangling two young children from a window. Brien J. Buckley, 35, was arraigned at Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite it not being illegal in Massachusetts, police warn to not leave children alone in a car after incidents
FAIRFIELD, CT/BOSTON, MA — Chief Robert Kalamaras and the Fairfield Police Department would like to remind residents to never leave children in cars unattended. Leaving children in cars for a prolonged period of time during extreme conditions, including extremely high and low temperatures, can be deadly. The Fairfield Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who attempted to break through a police lobby with a chainsaw taken into custody after standoff
A Massachusetts man was taken into custody Sunday evening after an incident that reportedly began with a chain saw earlier in the day. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, it was announced that the Cohasset Police had issued a shelter in place for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol county woman, son, accused of defrauding Rhode Island business of nearly half a million dollars
PROVIDENCE – The former office manager for a Pawtucket dermatologist’s office and her son are facing federal charges following a joint federal and state law enforcement embezzlement, fraud, and health care fraud investigation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice,...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities of Massachusetts offers tips to stay safe and warm during winter months
Fall River, MA, December 19, 2022 – Winter weather is here, and that means fireplaces are lit, heaters are running, and warm meals are cooking. To help ensure community members enjoy a safe winter season, Liberty has some important reminders for around the home. “At Liberty, we take our...
fallriverreporter.com
Freetown woman charged with attempted murder after being accused of fleeing with 2-year-old after stabbing
A Freetown woman has been charged with attempted murder after an incident Friday evening. According to Lieutenant Steven E. Abbott, on Friday, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Freetown Communications Center received a call from a resident who reported that a neighbor, covered in blood, was at the resident’s door. Officers were dispatched to the location and, upon arrival, identified the female as 25-year-old Angelleah Duarte. Preliminary information revealed that she had been involved in a stabbing at a nearby home.
