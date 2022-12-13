ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis

BOSTON – Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man who attempted to break through a police lobby with a chainsaw taken into custody after standoff

A Massachusetts man was taken into custody Sunday evening after an incident that reportedly began with a chain saw earlier in the day. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, it was announced that the Cohasset Police had issued a shelter in place for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset.
COHASSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Freetown woman charged with attempted murder after being accused of fleeing with 2-year-old after stabbing

A Freetown woman has been charged with attempted murder after an incident Friday evening. According to Lieutenant Steven E. Abbott, on Friday, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Freetown Communications Center received a call from a resident who reported that a neighbor, covered in blood, was at the resident’s door. Officers were dispatched to the location and, upon arrival, identified the female as 25-year-old Angelleah Duarte. Preliminary information revealed that she had been involved in a stabbing at a nearby home.
FREETOWN, MA

