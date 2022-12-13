A Freetown woman has been charged with attempted murder after an incident Friday evening. According to Lieutenant Steven E. Abbott, on Friday, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Freetown Communications Center received a call from a resident who reported that a neighbor, covered in blood, was at the resident’s door. Officers were dispatched to the location and, upon arrival, identified the female as 25-year-old Angelleah Duarte. Preliminary information revealed that she had been involved in a stabbing at a nearby home.

FREETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO