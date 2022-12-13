ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Aldine and Richards both win with dramatic three-point buzzer beaters

HOUSTON — A pair of buzzer beaters in Houston-area high school basketball games were caught on video. Last-second heroics lifted Aldine over Spring and the Richards Lady Panthers also edged Round Top-Carmine as time expired. Aldine vs. Spring. In the Aldine-Spring game, Spring had a two-point lead with 3.2...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Veterans honored in Houston Wreaths Across America ceremony

HOUSTON — Wreath’s Across America Houston’s annual wreath-laying ceremony took place Saturday morning at the Houston National Cemetery. Thousands of wreaths were laid across the country as a part of a national ceremony. Houston’s event was hosted by KHOU 11’s Len Cannon. The ceremony featured...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured

HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Hanukkah in Houston is a celebration of light

HOUSTON — Across Houston, the city was illuminated by the joyous celebration of Hanukkah on Sunday night. Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand at the 27th annual lighting of the menorah. He was sharing the message of Hanukkah in front of hundreds at the steps of City Hall. "Goodwill...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday. A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. One...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Harris County Pets taking part in holiday 'mega adoption event'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Inside animal shelters like Harris County Pets, overcapacity has become the new normal. “Right now we have approximately 411 dogs in this facility alone, which can comfortably house around 275 to 300 dogs," says Outreach Program Manager Shannon Parker. Brandi Gomez from Alief was looking...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

