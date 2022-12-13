Read full article on original website
KHOU
Aldine and Richards both win with dramatic three-point buzzer beaters
HOUSTON — A pair of buzzer beaters in Houston-area high school basketball games were caught on video. Last-second heroics lifted Aldine over Spring and the Richards Lady Panthers also edged Round Top-Carmine as time expired. Aldine vs. Spring. In the Aldine-Spring game, Spring had a two-point lead with 3.2...
KHOU
Here are some holiday hidden gems across the Houston area for the whole family
HOUSTON — There are plenty of spots across the Houston area to take the family this holiday season, and KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith has been scouting them out for you in her 'Living in the Lone Star: Hidden Gems.'. You can learn more about the spots she's...
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
Veterans honored in Houston Wreaths Across America ceremony
HOUSTON — Wreath’s Across America Houston’s annual wreath-laying ceremony took place Saturday morning at the Houston National Cemetery. Thousands of wreaths were laid across the country as a part of a national ceremony. Houston’s event was hosted by KHOU 11’s Len Cannon. The ceremony featured...
Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured
HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
Hanukkah in Houston is a celebration of light
HOUSTON — Across Houston, the city was illuminated by the joyous celebration of Hanukkah on Sunday night. Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand at the 27th annual lighting of the menorah. He was sharing the message of Hanukkah in front of hundreds at the steps of City Hall. "Goodwill...
Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas
HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday. A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. One...
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
HPD: Man shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects, according to Houston police. This happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Kulkarni Street near Del Santos Street. Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the two masked walked...
HPD: Multiple shooters on the run after deadly shooting outside club near Museum District
HOUSTON — Multiple shooters are on the run after a deadly shooting at a club near the Museum District, according to Houston police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill on Southmore Boulevard near SH 288. Police said it started as a disturbance between...
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Tomball area
TOMBALL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball. Precinct 4 confirmed the man was located safely early Sunday morning. He is now at home with his family, according to deputies. We've removed his name and image from the article for...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
Harris County Pets taking part in holiday 'mega adoption event'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Inside animal shelters like Harris County Pets, overcapacity has become the new normal. “Right now we have approximately 411 dogs in this facility alone, which can comfortably house around 275 to 300 dogs," says Outreach Program Manager Shannon Parker. Brandi Gomez from Alief was looking...
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
