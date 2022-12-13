Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: Larry W. Holmes
Larry W. Holmes, professor emeritus of art and former chairperson of the then-Department of Art, died on July 28, 2022. He was 79. Prof. Holmes joined the University of Delaware faculty in 1973, and he served as chairperson of the then-Department of Art from 1982 until 1992, when he returned to full-time teaching. He later headed the department’s graduate and undergraduate painting programs and founded its study abroad program in Florence, Italy.
In Memoriam: Louisa C. Mankin
Louisa Claflin Mankin, who served almost 13 years as a physician in Student Health Services at the University of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, at her home in Newark. She was 103. Dr. Mankin, who studied medicine at Temple University and was one of only nine women...
UD community rallied for GivingTuesday
The University of Delaware community came together to support projects led by students, faculty and alumni for 2022’s GivingTuesday, the global day of giving held on Nov. 29. More than 1,900 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students made a collective impact by contributing nearly $214,000 to more than...
Making connections
Editor’s Note: This Q&A is one of a series of articles exploring the research that University of Delaware students have been pursuing. Follow our “Frontiers of Discovery” series as UDaily highlights some of these scholars. Ziyang Jiang is a senior applied mathematics major from the Gulou District,...
Riding with technology
The two pieces of farm equipment loomed large and hard to miss in the expansive lot of Hoober’s Inc., an agriculture equipment supplier in Middletown, Delaware. Programmed and primed to ride, each sat ready for occupation by students enrolled in a University of Delaware course called Understanding Today’s Agriculture (AGRI 130).
Gold Plated
It’s not just the eatery’s melt-in-your mouth mignon or signature salad with asiago cheese and candied walnuts (although a local mutiny nearly erupted when the latter was temporarily removed from the menu). The finedining operation, where Blue Hens in black ties hone their hospitality pedigree, is among only a handful of studentrun restaurants in the nation. OpenTable, the online reservation service, labels it a top-five restaurant experience in the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia.
