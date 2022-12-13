Larry W. Holmes, professor emeritus of art and former chairperson of the then-Department of Art, died on July 28, 2022. He was 79. Prof. Holmes joined the University of Delaware faculty in 1973, and he served as chairperson of the then-Department of Art from 1982 until 1992, when he returned to full-time teaching. He later headed the department’s graduate and undergraduate painting programs and founded its study abroad program in Florence, Italy.

