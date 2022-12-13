ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'The doors are open': Organization helping less fortunate during frigid temperatures

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An organization in northeast Nebraska is doing its part to help out the less fortunate this holiday season. With temperatures currently in the low 20s and the weather outlook for next week possibly dropping to the negatives, it could be dangerous for people who are either homeless or constantly outside during these frigid temperatures.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman

A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
HAWARDEN, IA

