NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO