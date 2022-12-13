Read full article on original website
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspended North Fork Area Transit GM accused of embezzling funds for flights, casinos and more
NORFOLK, Neb. – According to court records, the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit is facing felony theft charges related the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office compiled a report on Thursday and filed official court documents...
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
Criminal investigation underway over North Fork Area Transit finances
According to North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) Legal Council Attorney Jason Lammli the organization has suspended its general manager, engaged an auditing firm, and also contacted the county to determine if any further steps needed to be taken.
News Channel Nebraska
'The doors are open': Organization helping less fortunate during frigid temperatures
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An organization in northeast Nebraska is doing its part to help out the less fortunate this holiday season. With temperatures currently in the low 20s and the weather outlook for next week possibly dropping to the negatives, it could be dangerous for people who are either homeless or constantly outside during these frigid temperatures.
News Channel Nebraska
North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
News Channel Nebraska
Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case
The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.
News Channel Nebraska
$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in fatal crash Wednesday
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.
