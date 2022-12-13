ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
Marie Claire

'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California

Over its six episodes, Netflix's Harry & Meghan has dropped some major bombshells about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family. For instance, Meghan relayed in the docuseries how she was told she should not invite her niece, Ashleigh Hale, to her wedding due to their complicated relationship (the Palace has since claimed this to be a "complete and utter lie"). But along with all of the aired drama in Harry & Meghan, the docuseries has also shown some incredibly cute moments between the family, including a glimpse of Princess Eugenie with Archie, the son of her cousin Harry.
