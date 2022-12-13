Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Football: Most influential list heavy with football power brokers
Austin Karp here, filling in for Ben Fischer. I haven't really been into the video game scene since Michael Vick was the go-to player in EA Sports' Madden NFL title. But with my kids now of the video-game-playing age, we've been getting into NFL Pro Era on the Meta Quest virtual reality headset -- and it's great. A few kinks to work out for the game's developer, StatusPro (whose co-founder is NFL Network analyst Andrew Hawkins), but this first edition of the game has been fun.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: NBA plans full court press for Christmas
Tonight in Unpacks: The NBA pits its slate of five games against the NFL's triple-header on Christmas Day. SBJ looks at the sponsors supporting Christmas Day hoops and other activities the NBA hopes will help it fend off football. Other headlines:. NCAA's choice of Baker shows desire for Beltway know-how.
Sports Business Journal
NFL could add second Germany game to 2023 schedule
The NFL “could opt for two games in Germany" in 2023 as it “won’t stage a game” in Mexico next season, according to Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY. NFL EVP/Club Business & League Events Peter O’Reilly indicated that Estadio Azteca, the Mexico City venue the league uses, "won’t be available next year as it undergoes renovations in advance of hosting the World Cup in 2026.” Bell noted the league still “plans for stage three games again in London” (USA TODAY, 12/14). In Boston, Ben Volin noted the Patriots and Chiefs are “vying to be the next team to host a game in Germany, and both may get the opportunity.” Both clubs “are due to have nine home games” next season, and both franchises are “two of the four teams (along with the Bucs and Panthers) assigned to Germany in the league’s International Home Marketing Rights initiative.” The Buccaneers were the home team for the first game in Germany last month in Munich. The NFL has a deal in place to host at least four games in Germany between Munich and Frankfurt from 2022-25 (BOSTON GLOBE, 12/14).
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations. The five new national grant partners are: Atlanta Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Co-Responder Program, Choose 180, Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program (CALL), and Peace for DC (AP, 12/15).
Sports Business Journal
Cal regents set to decide on UCLA's future
The Univ. of California Board of Regents will meet today to "determine the fate of UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten in the summer of 2024." One way or another, the "saga will reach its conclusion following open and closed sessions that are scheduled to begin" at 2:30pm PT. A source said that the "chance of the governing board overturning the Bruins’ move is 'extremely unlikely.'" But it’s "not necessarily an all-or-nothing proposition for the regents." There is "another option, one that could satisfy numerous factions: a UCLA 'tax.'" By imposing a fee on UCLA that "would essentially serve as a subsidy for Cal, the regents would help the Bears offset the expected reduction in revenue" (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 12/13).
NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
Everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 15, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.
Sports Business Journal
NFL owners meet with stadium issues on agenda
NFL owners will meet today in Irving, Texas, with a series of votes on stadium improvements on the agenda and the unfinished business of Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future still hanging in the background. Owners expect to approve various measuring paving the way for stadium renovations in Dallas, Denver and Baltimore, with items related to the Bills’ and Titans’ plans for new stadiums also on tap. Baltimore’s plan includes renovations to M&T Bank Stadium and a new stadium use agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority, but details are not yet known. A vote related to the recent NFL Films/Skydance Media joint venture is also scheduled.
Sports Business Journal
E.W. Scripps Co. to bid for local sports rights
The E.W. Scripps Co., has emerged as a new bidder for local sports rights, giving MLB, NBA and NHL teams a local broadcast alternative to traditional RSNs. The Cincinnati-based broadcast company already has been out in the market negotiating to pick up media rights from leagues, teams and conferences. Today, the 144-year old media company will announce the formation of a new Scripps Sports division. Broadcast veteran Brian Lawlor will run the new group as its president. Since 2009, Lawlor has led Scripps local media division, which has 61 local TV stations. It is not just local rights. Scripps Sports is in the market for national sports rights, too, that it would carry on ION Media’s broadcast, pay TV and direct-to-consumer platforms. Scripps bought ION last January for $2.65B.
Sports Business Journal
Baker says NCAA president job 'worth doing'
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker during today's new conference announcing him as the next NCAA president said that he wanted the job “because it’s worth doing." Baker: "Yeah, it’s big and complicated, but so have been a lot of things in my life.“ Baker said that he didn’t want to share opinions about the major issues facing the NCAA, such as NIL, the transfer portal and athletes’ employee status, until he’d had more time to study them. “When I was first approached by the search firm, it was a couple of months ago,” Baker said. “What’s going to be important for me is to head the voices represented and find out where we can come together.” The NCAA did not reveal the terms of Baker’s contract.
Sports Business Journal
UCLA's departure leaves lasting impacts on Pac-12
The Univ. of California’s Board of Regents yesterday declined to "stop a core member from leaving the West’s pre-eminent athletic conference, sending the key players on their merry way with parting gifts of varying appeal,” according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose MERCURY NEWS. UCLA gets to "join the Big Ten as planned,” along with USC, in the summer of 2024. Cal is “positioned to receive a multi-million-dollar subsidy, courtesy of its sister school in Westwood.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who “railed against the lack of transparency in UCLA’s process, can claim a political victory.” The remaining Pac-12 schools can, “finally, make formal plans for life after L.A.” Those plans “include finalizing a media rights agreement -- a lengthy, complicated process that had been on hold because of the lingering uncertainty over UCLA’s fate.” A final decision on what the regents described as “a contribution by UCLA to the Berkeley campus” will be made once the Pac-12 “finalizes its media-rights deal.” How kindly the other schools take to Cal “receiving a handout remains to be seen.” The revenue reduction caused by UCLA’s departure is “across the board.” But the regents only “oversee the two of them that are public universities in California” (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 12/14).
Sports Business Journal
Broncos officially announce stadium upgrades
The Broncos yesterday announced plans to put more than $100M into upgrading Empower Field at Mile High, the largest investment in the 21-year-old venue’s history and the first major move made by the team’s new ownership group, the Walton family. The work is scheduled to begin this coming offseason and includes significant improvements to premium hospitality areas, videoboards, technology, concessions, the Broncos team store, and even two new elevators. The Metropolitan Football Stadium District earmarked a $12M contribution to the project; the rest will be covered by the Broncos, who got G-4 financing approved by the league yesterday. SBJ’s Ben Fischer first reported the renovation news last week. Empower Field at Mile High’s premium seating corridor and suites will be renovated, and a new all-inclusive hospitality space will be added on Level 0. The United Club will also be revamped with new audio/visual technology and larger HD video displays for fans.
Sports Business Journal
Nebraska cutting football season-ticket prices by $100
The Univ. of Nebraska is reducing football season-ticket prices by $100 -- from $420 to $320 -- next season “in a nod to Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary,” according to Evan Bland of the OMAHA WORLD-HERALD. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said that the reduction is a “‘nice token’ of appreciation to fans as NU continues to look at seat licensing, stadium amenities and other ways to improve the fan experience.” The school this past season extended its home sellout streak to 389 games, but had trouble distributing tickets to reach that milestone. Alberts also mentioned there are “internal discussions about selling concessions at 1923 pricing for a game” next season. Meanwhile, the renovation of the “old east balcony of Memorial Stadium is underway to transform an area that required immediate waterproofing into club seating.” Alberts indicated that the balcony will “transform into a new club level mirroring the club level in West Stadium … in a move that will cause a reduction of more than 600 seats.” The move is “more out of necessity than part of a larger grand vision.” Alberts: “We really needed to do this a year ago, frankly. We kind of held off because I wanted to see whether the entire stadium project would move forward. But we just can’t wait. So we’ll move forward and get that waterproofing done in transitioning those to chair backs and club seats” (OMAHA WORLD-HERALD, 12/13).
Sports Business Journal
Anniversary shows evolution of 'Around the Horn' over 20 years
ESPN last night aired a 20th anniversary special for "Around the Horn," and longtime panelist Bill Plaschke said the show has "evolved into this thoughtful, sensitive, combative, very illuminating sports debate show.” Clinton Yates noted the show has been able to “highlight different voices in ways that this show didn’t have back in the day.” The Colorado Springs Gazette’s Woody Paige said on the first day of the show “everyone else felt like it was going to like ‘The Sports Reporters.’” But the show’s first host Max Kellerman “started talking and I got the feeling he thought the show was going to be totally about him. He went on about the Yankees, he went on about boxing and finally I broke in and said to him, ‘Pardon me, Max, but you must have me confused for somebody who really gives a (expletive) what you think.” “ATH” Coordinating Producer (2002-04) Bill Wolff: “That’s your show right there.” Kellerman said “hosting that show was a party every day.” The Washington Post’s Kevin Blackistone said of the show in the beginning, “It doesn’t make any sense, it moves too fast … (and) people can talk over each other. This is horrible.” ESPN’s Bomani Jones: “There has always been a broad swath of people on this show … (and) is more reflective of America than any other show that you’re going to see on sports television" (“Around The Horn,” ESPN, 12/13).
Sports Business Journal
WNBA maintains high marks for diversity hiring
The WNBA is still tops among all sports leagues when it comes to diversity hiring, earning an overall A grade, although that dipped from an A+ grade last year, according to a report issued today by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). “The WNBA continues to lead the way with inclusive racial and gender hiring practices across all professional leagues,” said TIDES Dir Richard Lapchick, primary author of the report. “While there were some areas that were down from last year, the WNBA still has a combined grade of an A.”
Sports Business Journal
Podcast Picks: Remembering Wahl
The sudden passing of respected soccer journalist Grant Wahl has sent shockwaves through the industry, with “Sports Media Watch Podcast” co-host T.J. Rives and Dr. Jon Lewis welcoming IUPUI soccer coach Adam Gostomelsky to discuss the circumstances surrounding his death. Lewis: “It’s not simply the case that a reporter died covering the World Cup because that does happen. It’s that a reporter was detained by security forces at this World Cup, who has been the preeminent critic of Qatar, of FIFA, that that reporter has died.” Gostomelsky said Wahl was “one of the best people” in the industry which “played a role into the outsized influence he had on the American soccer culture.”
Sports Business Journal
Morning Hot Reads: NASCAR's Big Milestone
The Daytona Beach NEWS-JOURNAL talks to NASCAR Vice Chair Mike Helton around its 75-year anniversary yesterday, and Helton spoke of the sport's "milestones with such nostalgia it nearly comes off like a conversation about his own wedding anniversary or child’s birthday." Yet, it is "that reverence for the sport that connects all parties from the board of directors to the ticket-buying fan." Helton has celebrated "many anniversaries in NASCAR and while an appreciation of the past is important, looking to the obstacles of the present and future in ensuring another landmark arrives is arguably even more imperative."
Sports Business Journal
What They're Saying
"I’m very close to the organizers of the race in Austin, Texas. They were concerned when they were talking about the second Formula One race fairly close in Miami, and I quite honestly take credit for one thing. I said, 'As far as I’m concerned, as far as exposure, the more the merrier.' And that did not hurt anything because Miami was a huge success and at Austin they’ve been enjoying the best crowds the last three years ever" -- former F1 and IndyCar driver Mario Andretti, on F1's growing popularity in the U.S. (LONDON TIMES, 12/15).
UAB vs. Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl prediction, preview
College football bowl season kicks off this week with the Bahamas Bowl that pits UAB from Conference USA against Miami of Ohio out of the MAC. Miami checks in at 6-6 overall with a 4-4 mark in conference play after qualifying for a bowl game for a third straight non-Covid season, winning its final ...
Sports Business Journal
NCAA names Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as new president
The NCAA had four major priorities in it search for a new president to look after college athletics. It wanted a former college athlete, an exec passionate about higher education, an established corporate leader and a savvy politician who knows how to get things done in government. The governing body found all of those traits and more in Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a former Harvard basketball athlete and avid sports fan. The NCAA announced today that it has selected the two-term governor to be its next president. Baker will replace outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert starting March 1. His second term as governor is slated to conclude Jan. 5; he announced about a year ago that he wouldn’t seek a third term. Emmert will stay on as an adviser through June. The NCAA’s choice of Baker, 66, signifies the association’s desire to have a leader who is well-versed in the ways that Washington, D.C., works. With the NCAA facing so many legal and legislative challenges, the board of governors, who made the hire, focused on someone from the political arena early in the process and Baker emerged as the candidate with the experience and expertise to navigate the governmental and athletic worlds that often collide in college sports.
Comments / 0