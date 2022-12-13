ESPN last night aired a 20th anniversary special for "Around the Horn," and longtime panelist Bill Plaschke said the show has "evolved into this thoughtful, sensitive, combative, very illuminating sports debate show.” Clinton Yates noted the show has been able to “highlight different voices in ways that this show didn’t have back in the day.” The Colorado Springs Gazette’s Woody Paige said on the first day of the show “everyone else felt like it was going to like ‘The Sports Reporters.’” But the show’s first host Max Kellerman “started talking and I got the feeling he thought the show was going to be totally about him. He went on about the Yankees, he went on about boxing and finally I broke in and said to him, ‘Pardon me, Max, but you must have me confused for somebody who really gives a (expletive) what you think.” “ATH” Coordinating Producer (2002-04) Bill Wolff: “That’s your show right there.” Kellerman said “hosting that show was a party every day.” The Washington Post’s Kevin Blackistone said of the show in the beginning, “It doesn’t make any sense, it moves too fast … (and) people can talk over each other. This is horrible.” ESPN’s Bomani Jones: “There has always been a broad swath of people on this show … (and) is more reflective of America than any other show that you’re going to see on sports television" (“Around The Horn,” ESPN, 12/13).

2 DAYS AGO