Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
A former math teacher explains why some students are "good" at math, and others lag behind

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America's fourth-and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently — including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic — Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels. Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children's math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good" at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind.
Grandview Heights Schools Notes: Service, celebration mark halfway point of year

It’s hard to believe that we are halfway through the 2022-2023 school year.  I want to thank our students, staff, families and community for continuing to make Grandview Heights Schools a small place to dream big!  This halfway point is a busy time for Grandview Heights Schools. We’re connecting with our community, celebrating milestones and...
Fall test scores show an uneven academic rebound

Students are continuing to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, but a full recovery could take years, according to a new report.Test scores from fall assessments given by testing company NWEA offer the latest look at how students are performing after the pandemic’s disruptions. The data, collected from nearly 7 million third to eighth graders across the U.S., shows the gaps between pre-pandemic and current students are continuing to shrink,...

