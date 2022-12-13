Read full article on original website
Teacher vacancies more pronounced in high-poverty, high-minority schools since COVID
NEW YORK — Teacher vacancies in schools around the country persist after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. However, schools with large numbers of minority students and in high-poverty areas are suffering the worst staff shortages. About...
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
KCRA.com
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
A former math teacher explains why some students are "good" at math, and others lag behind
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America's fourth-and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently — including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic — Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels. Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children's math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good" at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind.
Grandview Heights Schools Notes: Service, celebration mark halfway point of year
It’s hard to believe that we are halfway through the 2022-2023 school year. I want to thank our students, staff, families and community for continuing to make Grandview Heights Schools a small place to dream big! This halfway point is a busy time for Grandview Heights Schools. We’re connecting with our community, celebrating milestones and...
Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say
An Iowa school didn't protect a Black middle school student from racial harassment. The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Fall test scores show an uneven academic rebound
Students are continuing to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, but a full recovery could take years, according to a new report.Test scores from fall assessments given by testing company NWEA offer the latest look at how students are performing after the pandemic’s disruptions. The data, collected from nearly 7 million third to eighth graders across the U.S., shows the gaps between pre-pandemic and current students are continuing to shrink,...
45% of public schools had at least one teacher vacancy this fall
Nearly half, or 45%, of public K-12 schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October, according to government data released Tuesday.
