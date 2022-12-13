Read full article on original website
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening, and the...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Broadcom and Amphenol
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/30/22, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.60 on 12/30/22, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $7.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for APH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
Interesting HLF Put And Call Options For March 2024
Investors in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 457 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HLF options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: YMTX, JNJ, CERT, RNA, VLON
Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also adding 0.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%. In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) slumped over 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company...
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower in early trading, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the session on Thursday. The major averages are extending the pullback seen in the previous session, plunging to their lowest intraday levels in over a month. Currently, the major averages are just...
