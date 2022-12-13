Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.

2 DAYS AGO