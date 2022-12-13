ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO