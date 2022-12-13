Read full article on original website
Grandview Heights Schools Notes: Service, celebration mark halfway point of year
It’s hard to believe that we are halfway through the 2022-2023 school year. I want to thank our students, staff, families and community for continuing to make Grandview Heights Schools a small place to dream big! This halfway point is a busy time for Grandview Heights Schools. We’re connecting with our community, celebrating milestones and...
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
College Accreditation Changes In Florida Teed Up
The Florida Department of Education is poised to consider updating a rule related to state colleges’ accreditation, after lawmakers this year required colleges and universities to periodically change accrediting organizations. The proposed changes were spurred by a new law (SB 7044) requiring colleges and universities
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
