IMPORTANT CHANGE: Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Moved to Thursday, Dec. 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Recruiting Volunteers for the 2023 ‘Point-In-Time Homeless Count’ That Provides Data for Allocating Resources for Those Experiencing Homelessness
Montgomery County’s annual “Point-In-Time (PIT) Street Count is scheduled for the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25, and volunteers are needed to help survey unsheltered individuals and households. The County Continuum of Care, the County’s local planning body that coordinates housing, services and funding for homeless families and individuals, organizes the effort in partnership with service providers in the community.
Sign Up for Alert Montgomery to Stay Current on Changing Weather Conditions
With freezing rain expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, Montgomery County officials are encouraging residents to prepare for slippery roads and bridges. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation Storm Operations Center (SOC) will activate at 11 p.m. Wednesday to monitor weather and treatment operations. Storm crews will be monitoring pavement...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Breakfast with Santa
WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 to 1 p.m. The Montgomery County Police Department and the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Silver Spring have joined together to host breakfast with a very merry special guest. Bring your family to meet Santa, pose for a photo and kick off this holiday...
Montgomery County and WSSC Water Urges Everyone to be ‘Salt Wise’ and Use Less Salt During Winter Storms to Reduce the Impact on the Environment and Drinking Water
The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and WSSC Water are urging homeowners to be “Salt Wise” and use less salt on sidewalks and driveways during winter storms. Salt runs off into storm drains, local streams, and eventually, to the Potomac and...
Media Advisory
Holiday Park Senior Center Unveils New Outdoor Fitness Equipment for Seniors. Montgomery County Recreation’s Holiday Park Senior Center will unveil its new outdoor fitness equipment with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Montgomery County seniors will join the Recreation team to celebrate this new feature and learn more about the equipment.
With COVID Cases Rising Again, Montgomery County Recommends Precautionary Measures to Protect Against Greater Community Spread of Virus
With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, Montgomery County officials today offered precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen steadily over the last month and is now more than double the recent low on Nov. 28.
Montgomery County Special Holiday Schedules for Christmas Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 24, Through Monday, Dec. 26
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for the Christmas Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26. County offices—Closed Dec. 24-26. MC 311—Will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. State offices and courts—Closed Dec. 26.
Montgomery County Recreation to Host Summer Camps Fairs on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 22
Montgomery County Recreation is hosting two free summer camps fairs to help families plan for their children’s summer activities. The first will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at East County Community Recreation Center, located at 3310 Gateshead Manor Way in Silver Spring. The Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center located at 13850 Travilah Road in Rockville will host a fair on Sunday, Jan. 22. Both fairs will take place from 1 – 4 p.m.
Montgomery County Police Identify Body of Woman Found in White Oak Apartment
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered...
Four Arrested in Connection with Piney Branch Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato in connection with a Wednesday, November 9, 2022 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch.
Electric Vehicles, County Incentives and Charging Stations—Next ‘What’s Happening MoCo’ Podcast Shares Information for Current and Future EV Owners
Current and potential future owners of electric vehicles generally have many questions as the mobile technology evolves. In the latest episode of the What’s Happening MoCo podcast, host Derrick Kenny learns about electric cars, benefits to owners and an incentive program that will involve Montgomery County to make electric vehicle ownership easier.
Family Holiday Events, Including Ice Skating Rink, Will Be Available Throughout Winter Break in Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District
The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will have many holiday and winter-themed programs to keep all ages entertained through the New Year. In addition, the outdoor ice skating rink at Veterans Plaza is now open seven days a week. More than 100 arts and humanities organizations, arts venues, attractions...
Detectives Investigate Attempted Commercial Armed Robbery
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police -Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery that occurred inside Karen’s Seafood in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
