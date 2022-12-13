ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)

National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
15 Best Things to Do in Puget Sound, WA

Puget Sound is an inlet of the Eastern North part of the Pacific Ocean, sitting along the northwestern coast of Washington. It’s a complex system of different bodies of water and is connected to the Pacific Ocean via the Admiralty Inlet, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Swinomish Channel, and Deception Pass.
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close

Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar

SEATTLE (KOMO) — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot, people experiencing...
Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters

Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It’s gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations

They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
