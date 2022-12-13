Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Related
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
Downtown Seattle Association report shows increase in downtown visitors in November
SEATTLE — The holiday season is in full swing with people doing last-minute shopping. And a new report by the Downtown Seattle Association reveals the downtown’s retail core in November saw an uptick in visitors compared to last year. "We just got our last Christmas present right here....
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
morethanjustparks.com
3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)
National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
KOMO News
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Puget Sound, WA
Puget Sound is an inlet of the Eastern North part of the Pacific Ocean, sitting along the northwestern coast of Washington. It’s a complex system of different bodies of water and is connected to the Pacific Ocean via the Admiralty Inlet, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Swinomish Channel, and Deception Pass.
myedmondsnews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
myeverettnews.com
After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close
Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
Post Register
More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar
SEATTLE (KOMO) — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot, people experiencing...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
opb.org
Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters
Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It’s gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to flip Oregon Ducks All-American pledge
Rainier Beach (Washington) four-star cornerback and All-American Bowl selection Caleb Presley has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since early July. But in the past few weeks, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has wavered, taking a visit to the University of Washington and admitting he was ...
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0