Lakeland man charged with assaulting a teacher
A Lakeland man was arrested and charged this week after police officials say he gained access to Sleepy Hill Middle School and assaulted a substitute teacher while class was in session. According to a Lakeland Police Department report, Jacquez Kornelius Ruise, 21, was let onto the school campus on Tuesday...
Polk County Sheriff Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Lakeland Man On SR-60 In Lake Wales
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man. At around 3:25 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk
17-year-old Pennsylvania fugitive with murder warrant arrested in Polk County
Polk County Sheriff’s Office jas arrested 17-year-old Henry Madera, Jr. of Mulberry who was wanted by the Reading City Police Department in Pennsylvania for 3rd Degree Murder and other felonies. On December 12, 2022, the Reading City Police Department contacted PCSO detectives asking for assistance in locating Madera. Earlier...
Winter Haven Police Shoot Suspect Who Was Repeatedly Stabbing Woman
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier today. “No officers are injured, and the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Winter Haven Police in a statement.
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
iheart.com
Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner. Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things...
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
WESH
Chief: Downtown Orlando shooting that left 9 injured resulted from ongoing gang dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on a downtown Orlando shooting that occurred over the summer. The shooting happened near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Jul. 31. Police said there was a fight that led up to the shooting.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
niceville.com
Florida veteran found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, classified info
FLORIDA – A Tampa man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, and classified information relating to national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. A federal jury convicted Jeremy Brown, 48, of Tampa, for possession of an...
Former Polk County firefighter arrested for allegedly falsifying timecard
A former Polk County firefighter was arrested Friday after allegedly falsifying his timecard three times. He had resigned from the fire department following his arrest. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation after possible payroll fraud was reported. Detectives discovered Lance Dunn, 28, claimed to work a 24-hour...
fox13news.com
Pasco child survives following murder-suicide in gated community
A 5-year-old girl lost both parents in a murder-suicide in Pasco County. The sheriff said her father gunned down her mother, shot the child and then turned the weapon on himself.
Bay News 9
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
Illegally altered firearms were recovered by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies while assisting FHP on a traffic stop; two people arrested
Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year-old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged...
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
niceville.com
Florida yacht charter brokerage president faces prison for attempted obstruction
FLORIDA – A federal jury has found the president of a yacht charter brokerage company guilty of obstruction of a federal agency proceeding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, of...
Jury finds St. Petersburg yacht broker guilty of obstructing Coast Guard investigation
A Florida yacht charter broker was found guilty of obstructing a Coast Guard investigation.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
fox13news.com
Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died. Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A...
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
