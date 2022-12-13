Read full article on original website
Related
Florida man arrested, allegedly struck wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
Polk County Sheriff Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Lakeland Man On SR-60 In Lake Wales
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man. At around 3:25 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
17-year-old Pennsylvania fugitive with murder warrant arrested in Polk County
Polk County Sheriff’s Office jas arrested 17-year-old Henry Madera, Jr. of Mulberry who was wanted by the Reading City Police Department in Pennsylvania for 3rd Degree Murder and other felonies. On December 12, 2022, the Reading City Police Department contacted PCSO detectives asking for assistance in locating Madera. Earlier...
Lake Wales man killed after riding tricycle into direct path of truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Police: Officer shoots man who was stabbing woman at Winter Haven home
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An officer shot a man in the leg to stop him from continuing to stab a woman Tuesday at a Winter Haven home, police said. Officers were first called to the home on Isle Royal Court Southeast for reports of a domestic disturbance. They arrived to find 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman with a knife, according to the police department.
wogx.com
'Sheriff on the Shelf': Sheriff Grady Judd doll sales benefit charities
There's Elf of a Shelf, but have you heard of Sheriff on a Shelf? A doll in the likeness of Florida Sheriff Grady Judd, of Polk County, is making the rounds this holiday season. The dolls are on sale at any of Polk County Sheriff's Office substations and the proceeds benefit Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc.
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World....
WFTV
Photos: Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says
Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says Samuel Doolin, left, and Tiffany Beam, right, were arrested for illegally altering guns, Polk County Sheriff's Office said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office /Polk County Sheriff's Office)
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
VIDEO: Florida cop treated for overdose after possible fentanyl exposure, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer was treated for an overdose after potentially being exposed to the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, WESH reported.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0