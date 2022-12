New documentary 'In A Different Key' follows first person ever diagnosed with autism

Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Amelia Zachry and originally appeared on The Mighty. Living was easy in my early 20s, but times got dark pretty quickly for me. I displayed maladaptive behaviors that were self-destructive and reckless. I felt life was intolerable and I could not find my footing. I suffered in silence as I toyed with ideas of ending my life, the fantasy of nonexistence filled my days. It would be years until I received the news that would change the trajectory of my life: when I finally learned that I had bipolar disorder type II.

