'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Beauty & Brains! Relive HGTV Star Christina Hall's Journey — Photos

When it comes to HGTV stars, there's no one who has a story quite like Christina Hall. The California native has had a slew of success repairing and designing abodes, and along the way, she let fans in on her personal journey, which was riddled with struggles — but nowadays, she's thriving in both her home life and career.Scroll down to relive her transformation.2014Prior to filming with then-husband Tarek El Moussa for the first day of Flip or Flop's fourth season, the blonde beauty snapped a selfie in the car.2017The star was all smiles while hanging out with her and...
