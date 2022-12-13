Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Break negative thought patterns and cast your bread
I have a dear friend, a licensed medical health counselor, who sends me articles that include featured studies. The latest round included these: “Five Precepts of Buddhism May Be Linked to Lower Depression Risk” ...
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Christina Haack’s Daughter Taylor Joins Mom in 1st ‘Christina in the Country’ Clip Amid Hudson Photo Drama
Like mother, like daughter! Christina Hall's (née Haack) daughter, Taylor, made a cameo in the first clip from her mom's new show, Christina in the Country. The preteen, 12, appeared in the first teaser for Hall's upcoming HGTV show, which dropped on Friday, December 2. "Christina's got the coast covered," says a narrator. "Now she's […]
ETOnline.com
Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis Talk Combining Football, Family and Love in 'A Christmas Fumble' (Exclusive)
The Oprah Winfrey Network's new holiday movie, A Christmas Fumble, has all the components for your run-of-the-mill seasonal romantic comedy. But the sports-themed flick has an element that stars Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis believe will resonate with their audience. "It's that selflessness that makes a Christmas movie," Ellis proclaimed...
Beauty & Brains! Relive HGTV Star Christina Hall's Journey — Photos
When it comes to HGTV stars, there's no one who has a story quite like Christina Hall. The California native has had a slew of success repairing and designing abodes, and along the way, she let fans in on her personal journey, which was riddled with struggles — but nowadays, she's thriving in both her home life and career.Scroll down to relive her transformation.2014Prior to filming with then-husband Tarek El Moussa for the first day of Flip or Flop's fourth season, the blonde beauty snapped a selfie in the car.2017The star was all smiles while hanging out with her and...
