Downtown Meadville to Host Men's Night Out to Assist with Holiday Shopping
Meadville is looking to help anyone who still has a few people they need to shop for this holiday season. This Thursday, downtown Meadville will be hosting Meadville's Men's Night Out to lend a hand on any last minute holiday shopping. Meadville retailers will be open late on Thursday, December...
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Brookville Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clarion Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clearfield Alliance Christian...
Asbury Woods Cancels Winter Wonderland Due to Weather Conditions
Asbury Woods has decided to cancel Thursday night's Winter Wonderland due to extreme weather conditions. Asbury Woods said Winter Wonderland will resume Friday, December 16th through December 31st. Winter Wonderland is every night in December (except for Dec. 24th & 25th) from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. The boardwalk next to...
The Benefits of Being a Last Second Shopper
The holidays are right around the corner and we all know how stressful and mundane shopping can be. This year, Basement Transmissions takes all of the pressure off by hosting a special event providing both live entertainment and vendors, a perfect curation of locally made gifts for your hardest-to-shop-for friends and family, all the while keeping you entertained by several of Gem City's most beloved musical performers.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Suicide Raises Concerns About Mental Health During the Holidays
Following the suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the energetic DJ from "The Ellen Degeneres Show," some are concerned with how the holidays may impact mental health struggles. "People feel worthless," said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. "People feel hopeless. As...
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
Significant renovations coming to one Bayfront hotel
Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel. Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years. Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. […]
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
ENF Recognizes WCCC Students for Attendance, Work Ethic
WARREN, Pa. – Nearly 20 Warren County Career Center students were recognized by Ellwood National Forge last week for excellence in the areas of attendance and positive work ethics. Abe Bigelow, ENF Training Manager, presented the Welding Technology students with welding gloves donated by ENF. The students who excelled...
A sloppy Thursday
ERIE, PA – A storm system will transfer energy to the East coast and generate a new area of low pressure from Thursday into Friday. As this transfer of energy occurs, some mild air will move into the region by Thursday Morning. This will make for a tricky morning commute with sleet, freezing rain, rain, and some wet snow.
Erie kids get treated to shopping spree with local law enforcement, first responders
Local law enforcement and first responders are giving children the opportunity to “Shop with a Hero” this holiday season. Children are making memories that will last a lifetime as they are given the opportunity to shop and bond with local heroes. Children from local school districts witnessed a parade outside of the Harborcreek Walmart Monday […]
AHN Saint Vincent cuts ribbon for new OBGYN practice
AHN Saint Vincent today cut the ribbon on a brand new obstetrics and gynecology office, located in the Hardner Building on the hospital campus, at 2315 Myrtle Street, Suite G-30. The AHN North Coast OBGYN practice is part of a continuing investment in women’s health services by Allegheny Health Network...
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
Air Purifiers to be Delivered to Daycares, Senior Centers, and Homeless Shelters in Erie County
Air purifiers are set to be delivered to daycares, senior centers, and homeless shelters throughout the county. The Erie County Executive's leadership program will be preparing the air purifiers to be delivered throughout the county.
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Late last week, the news broke that a piece of American history would be remembered in Erie for years to come through a new historical marker. The announcement was a surprise to many in Erie, including local historical centers. Ford Station is now credited as the first Underground Railroad station in Erie. It […]
Former Bel-Aire Hotel contents will be up for public sale Dec. 15
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Light fixtures, TVs, even the carpeting — the contents of the former Bel-Air Hotel in Erie is set to be liquidated in a public sale beginning on Dec. 15. The multi-day sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, or until […]
Bel-Aire liquidation sale begins today
Everything must go at a liquidation sale for a former Erie hotel. Items from guest rooms — the commercial kitchen, office, and bar and restaurant — in the Bel-Aire Hotel are for sale. The project manager of International Content Liquidations says the public is allowed to come in and shop. She told us the items […]
Erie's Downtown Renaissance: The First Place of Return
For a short period of time, between 1830-1831, Horace Greeley, printer, editor, and founder of the New York Tribune, lived in Erie in the building known as the Sterrett House (named for Joseph Sterrett, founder of The Erie Gazette) on the west side of State Street between 4th and 5th. Greeley was famously quoted as saying: "Erie is the shabbiest and most broken-down looking large town I, an individual not wholly untraveled, ever saw in a free state." Greely is certainly not the only one who has held this belief in the past, as those in the comment sections can attest: the self-esteem problem in Erie often shows up loud. Up until recently, the home in which Greeley resided during his short stint in our town, actually was one of the shabbiest, most broken-down buildings on State Street. But that building, along with a shockingly large number of other historic buildings in the greater downtown area, have undergone a transformation and now, as the oldest building on State Street, it has been restored, shored-up, and renovated into something worth celebrating.
