WonderWorks Music Festival coming to Pittsburgh on Memorial Weekend
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Chagrin Falls-based Elevation Festivals announced the expansion of their brand of “Wonder” music events with the WonderWorks Music Festival to be held on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28, at Allegheny County’s Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh. With WonderWorks, Elevation Festivals will offer dedicated music...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 16-18
‘Tis the season for holiday music, theater and partying and, from the classics to prog rock to on-screen hilarity, Pittsburgh is filled with it this weekend. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back in Pittsburgh for 2022 with the return of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take A Trip Dahn Memory Lane With A Hills Snack Bar-Themed Food Truck
‘Tis the season of nostalgia! For Pittsburghers of a certain age, the mere mention of Hills Department Store’s snack bar is tantamount to jumping in a time machine, n’at. I took an unexpected trip dahn memory lane when I tuned to the news and saw that a local...
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
pghcitypaper.com
New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news
Apteka received another shout-out from the New York Times, this time in the article "25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year." Contributor Brett Anderson cited the restaurant's Celeriac Schnitzel, writing that the " delicately crisp" dish proves "Apteka’s guiding principle: Eastern European cuisine is an underused...
kidsburgh.org
17 Pittsburgh thrift and vintage stores, plus more money-saving holiday ideas
Photo above by Kira auf der Heide via Unsplash. From the first sip of hot cocoa during Light Up Night to the last burst of fireworks on First Night, the holidays are a time of joy in Pittsburgh. They’re also a time when expenses pop up: gifts for kids and relatives and teachers, groceries for holiday meals and parties, and travel expenses to go see those we love.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Local Smash Burger Joint Will Have Sewickley Residents Feeling Over The Moon In 2023?
Sewickley’s about to be moonstruck. Moonlit Burgers, a local restaurant chain, is bringing a storefront to 517 Locust Place. The new location is expected to open in late 2023. There currently are sites at 1426 Potomac Ave. in Dormont and on the campus of Duquesne University. Mike McCoy, who...
WPXI Pittsburgh
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $3 million. The property is located at The Estate at 15 Hunt Club Lane, and it totals just over three acres in size. The home is listed for $2.89 million with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh for comedy tour
Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh. The show will consist of songs and his standup act. Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show will be for 16 years old and up. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.
nextpittsburgh.com
8 ice skating rinks we love in the Pittsburgh area
Rather than let the cold weather keep you inside, fight cabin fever by heading to one of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Pittsburgh region. We’ve separated the list into outdoor and indoor rinks because ice skating outside can sometimes be very different from skating inside. (Check rink websites for times, which vary widely)
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
'The Pittsburgh Novel' catalogs Western Pennsylvania fiction back to the late 1700s
As a young man in the early 1960s, Peter Oresick stopped at his local library and borrowed a copy of “Request for Sherwood Anderson,” a story collection by fellow Ford City native Frank Brookhouser. In the book, he recognized settings and surnames from his hometown – and that...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh photographer honors little-known Native American art form with new book
The evolution of Evan Sanders’ photography comes full circle, and out of the box, with his new project. Sanders released Elegant Vessels: A Century of Southwest Silver Boxes, a book that memorializes a collection of 171 Native American-crafted silver boxes. The work, now for sale at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside and online, was produced in conjunction with a similarly titled exhibit at the Heard Museum, a nonprofit institution in Phoenix, Ariz. with the stated mission of presenting, interpreting, and advancing Native American art.
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
sopghreporter.com
South Side Clean Team member needs help
A GoFundMe fundraiser is hoping to raise $3,000 for a man they are calling one of South Side's "silent heroes." A member of the South Side Clean Team, he has been working to make the community a better place by doing the quiet work of cleaning up the streets. According...
1 person injured in overnight Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash happened at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Market Street just after 1 a.m. on Friday.Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown at this time.
Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Drag Show Fundraiser Set For Pittsburgh Controller Hopeful — And It's Family Friendly
A "family-friendly" drag show has been announced as a fundraiser for Rachel Heisler's campaign for Pittsburgh City Controller.The current Deputy Controller announced her candidacy for City Controller on Dec. 7, as her boss, Michael Lamb is stepping down to run for Allegheny County Auditor Gene…
Cooking Corner: Cookie dough truffles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is showing us how to make no-bake Cookie Dough Truffles - an easy-to-make dessert for the holidays.Find the recipe by clicking here.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam
Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.
