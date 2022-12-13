ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCUSD School Board Seats New Members

The Culver City Unified School Board swore in three newly elected members, and took farewells from those departing at the meeting on Dec. 13, 2022 at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting was well attended, and all the usual business of citizenship awards to students, Superintendent reports and student representative reports took the first part of the evening before the swearing-in ceremony.
Dear Editor – Council Move on Encampments Sounds Like More, But is Less

On Monday, December 12, after handling subcommittee appointments and repealing the $25 minimum wage for private hospital workers, the newly-seated city council moved to agendize consideration of a “tent encampment ordinance modeled after our neighbor city Santa Monica and others.”. This is all to make a big show of...
Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board

PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
COVID in LA County and Culver City

It’s not over, it’s just different. Your own personal pandemic may be as simple as social distancing and vaccinations, or as difficult as multiple deaths and major loss. The virus and the variants are still present, and a major surge in numbers has just begun dropping. Update you vaccine booster, wear a mask and stay home if you are sick.
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project

The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
Grocer granted rare liquor license

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which...
Why I Did Not Resign

Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
