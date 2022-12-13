Read full article on original website
2news.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Call on Winnemucca Blvd.
Police are investigating a shots fired call on East Winnemucca Blvd. on Tuesday night. Police say a man with a gun shot several times at another man during the incident in the 1200 block of the road. No one was hurt. The case remains under investigation. If you have any...
Elko Daily Free Press
2 killed after car stuck on train tracks in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA – Two people were struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Winnemucca after police found a vehicle stuck on the tracks. Winnemucca Police Department posted details of the 2 a.m. incident on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Patrol officers saw a vehicle that appeared to...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca killed one person Monday. Nevada State Police say around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to Humboldt County, approximately four miles east of Winnemucca, for reports of a vehicle crash. They determined that a white Chevy truck was traveling west at...
mynews4.com
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
KOLO TV Reno
rockninefourthree.com
