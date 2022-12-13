ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC cannabis crackdown: Mayor promises enforcement through 'education'

NEW YORK - After New York legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, dozens if not hundreds of businesses around the city began openly selling cannabis products without a license. Indeed, the state's cannabis agency has only just recently started issuing licenses to applicants who have met a list of specific criteria.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - See the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, Friday night live at Madison Square Garden. Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Beacon Theatre Friday and Saturday night. Santa's Secret is back! Wander through a seasonal speakeasy on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC homeless sweeps: Most people end up leaving shelters

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams launched his subway safety plan in February and has repeatedly touted its success. But new data obtained by the New York Daily News through a Freedom of Information Law request shows that around 70% of homeless individuals who have been moved into shelters have left within a week of being admitted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Long Island's 'Mrs. Claus' makes kids' wishes come true

DIX HILLS, N.Y. - For most of the year, she's Jennifer Scully, a 50-year-old interior designer. Come the last week in October until Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus. Instead of the North Pole, her Dix Hills home is her workshop. "We can all do something to help someone in need,"...
DIX HILLS, NY
Airman dies after snowboarding accident at American Dream mall

NEW JERSEY - A Long Island man who was a member of the Air National Guard was fatally injured in a snowboarding accident in New Jersey last week. Airman 1st Class Peter R. Mathews, of Bay Shore, was snowboarding at Big Snow, an indoor slope at the American Dream mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford last Thursday, according to a report. He fell and hit his head on the slope, a relative told Newsday. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cannabis crackdown in NYC

Yes, marijuana is legal in New York. But you need a license from the state to sell it. The mayor said education and not incarceration is at the core of his plan to stop smoke shops, bodegas, and pop-up stores from illegally selling cannabis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?

NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee

Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee. Captain John Walker told reporters they are searching for Termaine Saulsbury, a 39-year-old Philadelphia resident who they think could be hiding in the city with help from family or friends. Saulsbury is wanted for allegedly shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer in Frankford and shooting a gas station employee in the Bronx days earlier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brooklyn fire that left woman dead deemed a homicide

NEW YORK - A fire that left a woman dead inside a Brooklyn residential building has been deemed a homicide, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman, identified as Sugerys Ramirez, 40, of Brooklyn, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive last month inside of one of the apartments located at 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
The 'climate of hate' in the United States

NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legendary radio host Scott Shannon retiring

NEW YORK - Morning drive radio in New York won't sound quite the same. Scott Shannon, the legendary host who has spent the better part of the last 40 years on the air in the tri-state area, will retire tomorrow from his daily show on 101.1 CBS-FM. "My whole life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
BRONX, NY
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases

NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

