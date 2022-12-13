Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYC cannabis crackdown: Mayor promises enforcement through 'education'
NEW YORK - After New York legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, dozens if not hundreds of businesses around the city began openly selling cannabis products without a license. Indeed, the state's cannabis agency has only just recently started issuing licenses to applicants who have met a list of specific criteria.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - See the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, Friday night live at Madison Square Garden. Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Beacon Theatre Friday and Saturday night. Santa's Secret is back! Wander through a seasonal speakeasy on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Experience...
fox5ny.com
NYC homeless sweeps: Most people end up leaving shelters
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams launched his subway safety plan in February and has repeatedly touted its success. But new data obtained by the New York Daily News through a Freedom of Information Law request shows that around 70% of homeless individuals who have been moved into shelters have left within a week of being admitted.
fox5ny.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
Talk about an adventure for one pet! A dog escaped from his owner while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
fox5ny.com
Long Island's 'Mrs. Claus' makes kids' wishes come true
DIX HILLS, N.Y. - For most of the year, she's Jennifer Scully, a 50-year-old interior designer. Come the last week in October until Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus. Instead of the North Pole, her Dix Hills home is her workshop. "We can all do something to help someone in need,"...
fox5ny.com
Airman dies after snowboarding accident at American Dream mall
NEW JERSEY - A Long Island man who was a member of the Air National Guard was fatally injured in a snowboarding accident in New Jersey last week. Airman 1st Class Peter R. Mathews, of Bay Shore, was snowboarding at Big Snow, an indoor slope at the American Dream mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford last Thursday, according to a report. He fell and hit his head on the slope, a relative told Newsday. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died.
fox5ny.com
Firefighter suffers fatal injuries at Brooklyn firehouse: 'Firefighting was in his bones'
NEW YORK - A 21-year FDNY veteran will not survive after he was injured Monday preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Officials say 47-year-old firefighter William Moon II fell around 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse, Rescue Company 2, located at 1815 Sterling Place.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
fox5ny.com
Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
fox5ny.com
Cannabis crackdown in NYC
Yes, marijuana is legal in New York. But you need a license from the state to sell it. The mayor said education and not incarceration is at the core of his plan to stop smoke shops, bodegas, and pop-up stores from illegally selling cannabis.
fox5ny.com
Sandy Hook 10 years later: Animal sanctuary honors 6-year-old victim
The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary honors the 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim known for her bright red hair and love of animals. The 34 acres in the heart of Newtown is a mix of wetlands, woodlands and open space.
fox5ny.com
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
fox5ny.com
Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee
Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee. Captain John Walker told reporters they are searching for Termaine Saulsbury, a 39-year-old Philadelphia resident who they think could be hiding in the city with help from family or friends. Saulsbury is wanted for allegedly shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer in Frankford and shooting a gas station employee in the Bronx days earlier.
fox5ny.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn fire that left woman dead deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - A fire that left a woman dead inside a Brooklyn residential building has been deemed a homicide, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman, identified as Sugerys Ramirez, 40, of Brooklyn, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive last month inside of one of the apartments located at 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5ny.com
The 'climate of hate' in the United States
NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
fox5ny.com
Legendary radio host Scott Shannon retiring
NEW YORK - Morning drive radio in New York won't sound quite the same. Scott Shannon, the legendary host who has spent the better part of the last 40 years on the air in the tri-state area, will retire tomorrow from his daily show on 101.1 CBS-FM. "My whole life...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases
NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
