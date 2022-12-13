ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpug1170.com

High school basketball finals Tuesday

High school basketball action from Tuesday night…on the boys side Lynden beat Squalicum 61-40. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 75-38. Bellingham beat Sedro-Woolley 58-49. In girls play Lynden beat Sedro-Woolley 57-37. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 70-38 and Bellingham got by Sedro-Woolley 35-27. Our next radio game is Friday night with...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
KING-5

Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school

TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Shirlee Bird Café Brings Second Location To Downtown Bellingham

The Shirlee Bird Café in Fairhaven turns out a wide array of coffee drinks, baked goods, salads, sandwiches and breakfasts that is downright shocking, given its small footprint in the Sycamore Square building. Now owner Shirlee Jones has opened a second location in downtown Bellingham, moving into the space occupied by the beloved Black Drop Coffeehouse before it closed in early 2022.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters see potential for snow accumulations in Whatcom County beginning this weekend

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters are beginning to have confidence in the potential for snow accumulations across areas of Whatcom County beginning this weekend. According to forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, colder temperatures this weekend combined with increasing clouds provides the potential for lowland snow and wintry precipitation for the lowlands beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Former Squalicum High School student files federal lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Squalicum High School student who says she was sexually assaulted while on the campus has filed a federal lawsuit against the Bellingham School District. The student says a male student repeatedly assaulted her in private and in front of others beginning in October 2021.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
horseandrider.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

