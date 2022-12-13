Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
kpug1170.com
High school basketball finals Tuesday
High school basketball action from Tuesday night…on the boys side Lynden beat Squalicum 61-40. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 75-38. Bellingham beat Sedro-Woolley 58-49. In girls play Lynden beat Sedro-Woolley 57-37. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 70-38 and Bellingham got by Sedro-Woolley 35-27. Our next radio game is Friday night with...
These are the standout players from Whatcom County high school football in 2022
At least 14 local seniors — among the highest season totals ever — plan to join college football programs.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading
Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
Investigations find students used offensive language at Stanwood HS
Two investigations conducted by the Stanwood-Camano School District into the use of racist slurs by students at a Stanwood High School football game against Lakes High School found that “hateful words were likely used.”. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4 football...
KING-5
Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school
TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
whatcomtalk.com
Shirlee Bird Café Brings Second Location To Downtown Bellingham
The Shirlee Bird Café in Fairhaven turns out a wide array of coffee drinks, baked goods, salads, sandwiches and breakfasts that is downright shocking, given its small footprint in the Sycamore Square building. Now owner Shirlee Jones has opened a second location in downtown Bellingham, moving into the space occupied by the beloved Black Drop Coffeehouse before it closed in early 2022.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters see potential for snow accumulations in Whatcom County beginning this weekend
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters are beginning to have confidence in the potential for snow accumulations across areas of Whatcom County beginning this weekend. According to forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, colder temperatures this weekend combined with increasing clouds provides the potential for lowland snow and wintry precipitation for the lowlands beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
Bellingham’s newest neighborhood park gets a name
The city Parks Board rejected a name from a list submitted by residents.
KGMI
Former Squalicum High School student files federal lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Squalicum High School student who says she was sexually assaulted while on the campus has filed a federal lawsuit against the Bellingham School District. The student says a male student repeatedly assaulted her in private and in front of others beginning in October 2021.
whatcom-news.com
Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
Superintendent says student safety a priority as board considers administrators’ defense
Greg Baker said Bellingham staff working to “look for opportunities for improvements” in district policies related to student reports of sexual assault and harassment.
Student accused of assaulting another at Bellingham high school faces other court cases
Juvenile court documents obtained by The Bellingham Herald show he was suspended from a separate high school.
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County
The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.
Who makes the best steak dinner in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Steakhouse 9, to Dirty Dan Harris Steakhouse, Herb Niemann’s Steak House and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best steak dinner.
