Lakeland man charged with assaulting a teacher

A Lakeland man was arrested and charged this week after police officials say he gained access to Sleepy Hill Middle School and assaulted a substitute teacher while class was in session. According to a Lakeland Police Department report, Jacquez Kornelius Ruise, 21, was let onto the school campus on Tuesday...
LAKELAND, FL
43-year-old Lakeland man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash

A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person lying on the east shoulder of U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive, Judd said. Preliminary findings led investigators to believe the man was struck sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday as he walked north along the edge of the northbound lane, according to Judd.
LAKELAND, FL
Illegally altered firearms were recovered by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies while assisting FHP on a traffic stop; two people arrested

Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year-old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland home goes up in flames killing 2 dogs

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was reported hurt. Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The...
LAKELAND, FL
Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland

Multilingual FEMA staff will be in Lakeland, at or near your neighborhood (Details immediately below). Families and individuals affected by Hurricane IAN will be able to meet with a FEMA representative and (A) register for disaster assistance related to this disaster, and/or (B) submit additional information/documentation and re-start the application review as noted on the FEMA Determination Letters they may have received.
LAKELAND, FL
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
Meet Thumbelina

Says Thumbelina. This cutie is a muted grey Polydactyl tabby with six toes on her front paws. . The precious baby was rescued from a drainage ditch recently and brought to us during one of our PetSmart events. She is quite spunky and sweet. with a little touch of spicy.
LAKELAND, FL
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023

Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Neo-Nazi Protesters display Nazi flags outside a local charity event featuring drag queen shows

A Neo-Nazi group of men carrying Nazi flags and performing Hitler salutes protested Saturday night in Lakeland outside an event that featured drag performances. Jason DeShazo, who organized the event and performs as the drag queen Momma Ashley Rose, shared photos and videos from the event, “A Celebration of the Arts,” held at ART/Ifact Studios, just north of downtown Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!

Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 12/13/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: McIntosh Process Water Spill. State...
LAKELAND, FL
Santa in Lakeland

Santa has arrived at Lakeland Square Mall, 3800 U.S. 98, Lakeland, and will visit with children daily until he returns to the North Pole on Dec. 24. He is located near Dillard’s daily starting at 11 a.m. Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged. Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day.
LAKELAND, FL
