Vermont State Parks Seeks Public Input for Parks Modernization Study
Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation | Agency of Natural Resources. Montpelier, VT (December 15, 2022) – Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study that is currently underway. This study will provide a comprehensive assessment of the state park system including park amenities,...
Winter Manure Spreading Ban Begins at Midnight Tonight
Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. December 15, 2022 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
Press Release: Lt. Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski Host Legislative Summit on Child Care and Paid Family Leave
Lt. Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski Host Legislative Summit on Child Care and Paid Family Leave. Montpelier, Vt. — On December 8th, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski hosted a summit of policymakers and advocates focused on working families, the caregiving economy, and universal access to paid family leave as well as child care in Vermont.
Public Statement: Lt. Governor Molly Gray on the Enrollment of Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 into the Vermont Constitution
Statement of Lt. Governor Molly Gray on the Enrollment of Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 into the Vermont Constitution. Montpelier, Vt. —Lt. Governor Gray released the following statement on the enrollment of Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 into the Vermont Constitution:. “Today is a historic day for Vermont. I...
