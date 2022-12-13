Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. December 15, 2022 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.

