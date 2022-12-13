Read full article on original website
Why are Methodist churches leaving the denomination?
Several Methodist churches across Alabama and the country are choosing to leave the denomination - with one even putting a restraining order on itself - which may have you scratching your head.
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church
What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
Opinion: Religious Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
Schools call for end to ‘archaic’ daily worship following UK census results
With fewer than half the population in England and Wales describing themselves as Christian, there are calls to end religious assemblies
Opinion: The Christian Community Should Work to Protect Our Children
I think it’s unfortunate how the concept of child abuse is leveraged for political gain in the United States of America. It’s my impression that the people who act like they’re most concerned about it are the ones who are perpetuating most of the abuse.
KevinMD.com
Leaving The House of God
To paraphrase Fat Man’s Law Number Three, “At a code, the first pulse you take is your own.”. Enduring advice, as true today as it was in the early ’70s when Roy G. Basch, MD, and his gang of hapless interns roamed the airless wards of The House of God, the mythical hospital in the infamous novel by Samuel Shem, although almost everything else about practicing medicine seems different now.
