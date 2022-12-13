Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
R Scarlet Knights
Smikle Nets Career-High 26 Points as Women's Basketball Drops Decision to Princeton
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team (5-8, 0-2 B1G) fell to Princeton (7-3, 0-0 Ivy) on Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Kaylene Smikle set a new career high netting 26 points, her third 20+ point performance in the last four games. The freshman guard also recorded eight boards and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
R Scarlet Knights
Women's Basketball Welcomes Princeton for Thursday Night Game
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team (5-7, 0-2 B1G) will welcome in-state rival Princeton (6-3, 0-0 Ivy) to Jersey Mike's Arena on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a 7 p.m. contest. Last Time Out. defeated Hampton (3-5), 76-68, on Saturday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights...
R Scarlet Knights
Men's Soccer Lands Three on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers men's soccer placed three on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams for the 2022 season. MD Myers earned First Team All-North Region distinctions while Jackson Temple and Hugo Le Guennec were named to the Third Team. As Jackson Temple was selected to the Second...
R Scarlet Knights
Rutgers to Celebrate Theresa Grentz Day on January 7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team will honor and celebrate the legacy of its first coach, Theresa Grentz on Saturday, Jan. 7 against Nebraska at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Single game tickets can be purchased here. The Scarlet...
R Scarlet Knights
Abigail Knapton To Compete at USA Diving Winter Nationals
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Former Scarlet Knight diver Abigail Knapton will be in action this week at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia. A 2020 US Olympic Trials and five-time NCAA qualifier, Knapton will be competing on 3M on Saturday, December 17 with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals underway at 4 p.m.
R Scarlet Knights
Women's Golf 2023 Hitting Henry Club
Registration is now open for the 2023 Hitting Henry Club, supporting Rutgers women's golf. The Hitting Henry Club supports the initiatives and goals of the Rutgers women's golf program. Who is Hitting Henry?. Hitting Henry is a nod to Sir Henry Rutgers, the namesake of our historic University. While we...
Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Old Bridge has two of the best
South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will be in heated competition for the two biggest team prizes available in the Greater Middlesex Conference -- the Red Division title and the team championship in the GMC Tournament later this winter. However, when it comes to the best returning wrestlers in Middlesex...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Zac Brown Band
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2023 “From the FireTour.” The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, arrives on the heels of 2022’s “Out in the Middle Tour” and the release of “The Comeback (Deluxe)” album, which features re-recorded tracks with some of music’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Marcus King, Jamey Johnson, and Ingrid Andress. Locally, the band comes to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday, October 7, 2023 with special guests Tenille Townes and King Calaway.
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
Comments / 0