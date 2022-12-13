ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March

Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner

Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022

FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Heads up: First alerts this week as two fronts move towards the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison

HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
HAWAII STATE

