Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
KITV.com
Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March
Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
travelweekly.com
Dispatch, Oahu: Spam musubi in Waikiki and at Disney’s Aulani
OAHU, Hawaii -- I am no stranger to Spam. Growing up in South Florida, in a happy but not-well-to-do household, the canned pork regularly found its way onto my plate alongside rice and beans or with eggs for a hearty breakfast. And I still have my commemorative tin of the...
KHON2
Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner
Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Heads up: First alerts this week as two fronts move towards the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and the response cost about $2M
More than a third of Oahu’s accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison
HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival
Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
