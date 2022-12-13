Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
siue.edu
SIUE East St. Louis Center for Performing Arts Light Up Stage with Holiday Concert
Holiday favorites – such as “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “Little Drummer Boy”– were performed with the kind of sparkle and shine that only the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for Performing Arts’ (ESLCPA) After School program can give.
siue.edu
Alumna Ta’Shayla Montgomery Teaches Dunham Technique to SIUE Performing Arts Students
Montgomery, an alumna and former dance instructor of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts (PA), held a Katherine Dunham workshop from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the PA studios on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus. “I grew up here,” reminisced...
siue.edu
SIUE to Honor Graduates During Fall Commencement, Dec. 16-17
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host its 2022 Fall Commencement exercises for more than 1,400 eligible graduates on Friday and Saturday, Dec.16-17 in the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center on the Edwardsville campus. The first of four ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Friday with the School...
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
siue.edu
SIUE Development Directors Share Insights at CASE Conference
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Kyle Moore, MPA, senior director of development in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Sara Colvin, MA, senior director of development in the School of Business, presented at the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) conference in Chicago on Dec. 11-13. The duo shared expert insights alongside professional peers during a panel discussion on leadership within higher education.
siue.edu
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Elves Bring Holiday Cheer
T’was the week before Christmas break and secluded away, Angel Tree elves joyfully prepared for the big day. Stockings were stuffed. Swag bags filled, then set in piles – all in anticipation of watching students break out into smiles. And when the end-of-the-day bell rang on Monday, Dec....
thebengilpost.com
SamJam event has another successful year, donates $8,000 to NF Midwest
CARLINVILLE – Once again, SamJam has been deemed a success. The 2022 SamJam Music & Brewfest, which was held on September 24 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, generated a donation of $8,000 to Neurofibromatosis (NF) Midwest. The event was created in 2014 in honor of Sam Oswald, a Carlinville...
KSDK
Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development opens new campus in Belleville
The Southwestern Illinois Police Academy is a multi-faceted training facility that utilizes a combination of academia and practitioners to deliver a well-rounded law enforcement- based foundation of education. The end result of the training program is a state certified individual capable of performing at the entry level requirements of any...
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now
Extraordinary efforts saved the all-boys Catholic school in Dutchtown after the archdiocese slated it for closure
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
KSDK
'We were just all very touched': Former student donates money for school lunches
A woman dropped off a holiday card at Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O'Fallon, Illinois. It had $200 in it and an unsigned note to use the money for lunch debt.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
edglentoday.com
The Gori Law Firm Announces Thomas Sandifer As Firm’s Newest Attorney
EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law firm is proud to welcome attorney Thomas Sandifer to the Edwardsville location. Sandifer’s primary area of practice is asbestos litigation, and he looks forward to practicing alongside The Gori Law team. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our...
Belleville, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Belleville. The Alton High School basketball team will have a game with Belleville East High School on December 16, 2022, 17:30:00. The East St. Louis Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Belleville West High School on December 17, 2022, 08:00:00.
advantagenews.com
Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle
The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River. Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are...
Metro East Sugarfire location to close. Here's what will replace it.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Owners of the Sugarfire barbecue restaurant in Edwardsville last week said they will be closing its doors at the end of the year, with plans to open a new restaurant and cocktail concept in the space next year. “We said from the get-go that we were...
Robert Tracy selected as new St. Louis City chief of police
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Robert Tracy from Wilmington, Delaware will be the city’s new Chief of Police. His appointment marks the first person in the position to be from outside the St. Louis area.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Comments / 0