ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siue.edu

SIUE to Honor Graduates During Fall Commencement, Dec. 16-17

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host its 2022 Fall Commencement exercises for more than 1,400 eligible graduates on Friday and Saturday, Dec.16-17 in the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center on the Edwardsville campus. The first of four ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Friday with the School...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

SIUE Development Directors Share Insights at CASE Conference

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Kyle Moore, MPA, senior director of development in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Sara Colvin, MA, senior director of development in the School of Business, presented at the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) conference in Chicago on Dec. 11-13. The duo shared expert insights alongside professional peers during a panel discussion on leadership within higher education.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Elves Bring Holiday Cheer

T’was the week before Christmas break and secluded away, Angel Tree elves joyfully prepared for the big day. Stockings were stuffed. Swag bags filled, then set in piles – all in anticipation of watching students break out into smiles. And when the end-of-the-day bell rang on Monday, Dec....
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

SamJam event has another successful year, donates $8,000 to NF Midwest

CARLINVILLE – Once again, SamJam has been deemed a success. The 2022 SamJam Music & Brewfest, which was held on September 24 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, generated a donation of $8,000 to Neurofibromatosis (NF) Midwest. The event was created in 2014 in honor of Sam Oswald, a Carlinville...
CARLINVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now

If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

The Gori Law Firm Announces Thomas Sandifer As Firm’s Newest Attorney

EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law firm is proud to welcome attorney Thomas Sandifer to the Edwardsville location. Sandifer’s primary area of practice is asbestos litigation, and he looks forward to practicing alongside The Gori Law team. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle

The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River. Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy